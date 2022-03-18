Former Wood River Fire and Rescue firefighter and paramedic Ron Taylor has announced that he is running as a Democrat for the District 26 seat in the Idaho Senate.
“I miss doing public service,” said Taylor, who recently retired from his position of captain at Wood River Fire and Rescue and is now looking to return to the realm of civil service.
Taylor, a Hailey resident, has called the Wood River Valley home for nearly four decades. Twenty two of his 27 years of firefighting and paramedic work were for Wood River Fire and Rescue, the agency that provides fire protection, rescue and emergency medical services to a vast part of southern Blaine County.
Taylor said he knows how to cooperate in important situations.
“Firefighting and emergency services taught me how to be a team player,” he said. “You can’t go that alone. You need to work with other people to effect any type of positive outcome. That, I think is my strong point that I bring to the table.”
Taylor’s lengthy career relied on working with other agencies to ensure success, he said, and he believes he can bring that ability to cooperate to political service to positively impact his constituency, wherever they may be from.
His first campaign for public office will coincide with the first election in the newly redistricted District 26. The district has previously included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. Moving forward it will include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
“I think the redistricting will help my chances, along with the other candidates,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me as much as getting out and talking to the voters. Listening to their concerns, I think that’s the big point.”
Taylor believes that he is the right person to bring people of the district together, despite some ideological differences between the tourism-oriented northern portion of the district and the agriculture-oriented southern portion.
“We all share common concerns,” he said. “I have my concerns with water. We are in the middle of a drought, a big drought, and the agricultural sector and the recreational sector both rely on water.
“I don’t think there are impossible chasms between the counties. We all share similar concerns. We just need to figure out how to address them.”
Taylor and his wife have both volunteered at the Mountain Humane animal shelter near Hailey for 20 years, along with volunteering for the Wood River Valley-based Crisis Hotline.
His long history of public service is what he believes will make the greatest impact on the people of the district, Taylor said.
“I don’t see myself as a politician,” he said. “I see myself as a public servant, and going out and talking to the voters is where it’s going to make a difference.”
The race for the District 26 Senate seat has four candidates. Republicans Laurie Lickley and Eric Parker have filed to compete in the May 17 primary election, and Sun Valley resident Don Lappin is running as an independent.
The seat’s incumbent, Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, announced last month that she will not seek another term. ￼
