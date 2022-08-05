Blaine County resident Alan Blinken, a businessman and former U.S. ambassador to Belgium, will host an event to benefit District 26 Democrat candidates later this month.
The event from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, will support three candidates for office representing District 26 in the state Legislature. Hailey resident Ron Taylor is running for the state Senate, Rep. Ned Burns of Bellevue is running to retain his seat in the House of Representatives, and Shoshone resident Karma Metzler Fitzgerald is running for the district’s other House seat.
District 26 includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
