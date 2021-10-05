The Idaho Mountain Express will be hosting two Candidates’ Nights for city elections this month.
The first forum, held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. will be for candidates for the Hailey City Council. The second, for candidates in the race for mayor and city council in Ketchum, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Due to the continued surge of COVID-19 in Idaho, both events will take place via Zoom.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for these candidates, which will be read by Express reporters and editors during the forums. Questions can be emailed to questions@mtexpress.com.
To attend the Hailey event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85436593681
To attend the Ketchum event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85324353917
Both forums will also be streamed on the Mountain Express YouTube page.
