Early voting for the November election began Monday, Oct. 17, and will continue through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Elections Office in the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey.
Early in-person voting is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To learn more about the early voting process, contact the Blaine County Elections Office at 208-788-5510.
Idaho allows day-of registration, including during the early voting period. To register, bring a photo ID and proof of residency to the office. A driver’s license with a current address is sufficient. Otherwise, a proof of residency at least 30 days old, such as a bill, bank statement, paycheck or car registration is required.
Voters at the polls must present one of the following: an Idaho-issued photo identification card, a state concealed weapons permit, a tribal photo identification card, a current student ID from an Idaho secondary or post-secondary school, or a form of federal photo identification, such as a passport.
Voters may also sign a personal identification affidavit swearing to their identity at the polls.
To request an absentee ballot online, visit www.voteidaho.gov. The last day for the Clerk’s Office to receive written requests for absentee ballots for the upcoming election is Oct. 28. The deadline to return ballots to the Clerk’s Office is always 8 p.m. on election night. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 2022 Election is Friday, Oct. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In