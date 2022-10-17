Early voting, 2022 primary

Sharon and Russ Williams vote early at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey during the May 2022 primary.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Early voting for the November election began Monday, Oct. 17, and will continue through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Elections Office in the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey.

Early in-person voting is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To learn more about the early voting process, contact the Blaine County Elections Office at 208-788-5510.

Idaho allows day-of registration, including during the early voting period. To register, bring a photo ID and proof of residency to the office. A driver’s license with a current address is sufficient. Otherwise, a proof of residency at least 30 days old, such as a bill, bank statement, paycheck or car registration is required.

