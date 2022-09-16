The race for the District 26 State Senate seat is down to two.
Independent candidate Don Lappin announced that he will be dropping out of the race to endorse Democratic candidate Ron Taylor, who is running against Jerome Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley in the general election slated for Nov. 8.
The seat is currently held by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who announced in February that she would not seek re-election.
Lappin, a lifelong Democrat, filed as an independent to allow him to stick to his own platform and better reach his constituency, he told the Express. He believed that his independent platform would also enable him to bring forth new, potentially controversial ideas.
Lappin now believes that Blaine County’s decades-long tradition of Democratic representation is under threat. In an interview with the Express, Lappin called the left-leaning enclave a critical piece in balancing the political landscape of Idaho’s large Republican majority.
“In a three-way race, we risk a Republican victory in this Senate seat,” Don Lappin said. “From the feedback I’ve gotten from the public, I feel that I am doing well, but I am not willing to give up the fate of Blaine County and its people for my candidacy. “For the betterment of the public, I have left the race on Sept. 7—the deadline for all candidates to withdraw from the race. I am throwing my endorsement and asking my supporters to greatly consider Democrat Ron Taylor.”
The Sun Valley resident offered plenty of praise for his former Democratic opponent, and hopes that Taylor, a former firefighter from Hailey, can bring good governance to the new-look District 26.
“I’ve gotten to know Ron Taylor, I find him to be an intelligent man who is set in the issues and knows them well,” Lappin said. “He cares about good governance, women’s health issues, education, infrastructure and a balanced budget. He does so with a good temperament, probably from his years of experience working in emergency situations, he is able to keep his head cool.”
In the past, District 26 has comprised Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. The state’s 2021 redistricting process joined reliably blue Blaine County with its two traditionally conservative neighbors to the south, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
“Democrats in Idaho as a whole are poorly represented,” Lappin said. “I am not looking to cause the loss of any Democratic seat to a Republican. If it were another county, I may stay in the race.”
Lappin said he opposes many planks of the state Republican platform on issues he considers to be the most important, including education, women’s health and infrastructure. Now throwing his hat in for Taylor, Lappin pledged to continue his activism and give “a message of hope” to his supporters.
“I will continue to go after the Republicans for bad governance,” Lappin said. “I plan on remaining public and sharing my opinions. To my supporters, I am sad about dropping out of the race, but we need to keep up the good fight.” ￼
