The race for the District 26 State Senate seat is down to two.

Independent candidate Don Lappin announced that he will be dropping out of the race to endorse Democratic candidate Ron Taylor, who is running against Jerome Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley in the general election slated for Nov. 8.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who announced in February that she would not seek re-election.

