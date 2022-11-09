Voters in Idaho's realigned District 26 picked a trio of Democratic candidates in Tuesday's midterm elections, keeping one of the state's few blue strongholds intact for another two-year term.
With all precincts reporting across Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Hailey Democrat Ron Taylor (53.4%) defeated current District 25 Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, (46.6%) in the state Senate race; incumbent Bellevue Democrat Rep. Ned Burns (51.8%) defeated Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome, (48.2%) to win House Seat A; and Shoshone Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (51.3%) defeated Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, (48.7%) to win House Seat B.
The result keeps one of Idaho's few Democratic delegations in the Legislature through 2024. In this year's session, District 26 sent three of 19 statewide Democrats to Boise, roughly 16% of all minority-party lawmakers. (All results are unofficial until each county's commissioners certify the county in the coming weeks.)
Looks like that “red wave” that Q Sense predicted turned out to be a trickle
