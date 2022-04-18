Democratic candidates for the District 26 seats of the Idaho State Legislature will host a series of campaign launch events throughout the district in the coming weeks to meet with residents of Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties and hear about their voting priorities.
Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone, candidate for House Seat 26-B, and Ron Taylor of Hailey, candidate for the Idaho Senate, will host an event at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome on Tuesday, April 19, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Fitzgerald and Rep. Ned Burns, the former mayor of Bellevue and the incumbent candidate for Seat 26-A, will meet with Lincoln County voters at the Eagle’s Nest in Dietrich on April 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Plans for events in Blaine County have not yet been finalized.
Fitzgerald is the director of Lincoln County Connections, a pilot on-demand public transportation service serving rural Lincoln County residents. She also serves as chairwoman of both the Lincoln County Transportation Commission and the Lincoln County Youth Commission, and sits on the board of the Shoshone City and Rural Fire District Commission.
Taylor has recently retired from a 27-year career as a first responder in the Wood River Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In