The Blaine County commissioners approved a new position, Elections Supervisor, after hearing an outline for the role by Human Resource Generalist Justin Highhouse at their regular meeting on Aug. 2.
The person filling the new position would plan, prepare, and conduct elections every year for federal, state, county, city and taxing district candidates and questions. The Elections Supervisor would also consolidate and administer multiple districts’ elections on any given Election Day.
Previously, the county services manager and the elections clerk/indigent services specialist assumed responsibility for elections.
According to Highhouse, the general duties of the position would be to “ensure that all departments obtain utmost confidence from the citizens of Blaine County by serving the community with a high level of knowledge, accuracy and efficiency in an atmosphere that fosters innovation and openness and inspires trust in Blaine County government.”
The estimated hourly rate for the position would be $27.58, amounting to a $57,374 annual salary with the equivalent of an additional $17,137.87 per year in benefits.
The requirements for the position are a high school diploma or equivalent, along with three years of a customer service and or clerical work experience with the knowledge of secretarial and clerical operations. Naturally, elections experience is preferred. According to the outline, any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the knowledge and abilities necessary to perform the work of an election supervisor would be accepted by the county.
Additional responsibilities were outlined by Highhouse, which included a candidate’s ability to identify and understand the multiple boundary lines such as county borders and precincts, cities, school districts and trustee zones, taxing districts (cemetery, fire, recreation, ambulance, library, water and sewer, and soil conservation) and sub-districts within those boundaries. The outline also called for the new hire to be a highly motivated individual that would demonstrate a responsible use of public funds.
The Elections Supervisor will also monitor the annual Idaho State Election Consolidation Calendar and ensure compliance with all associated timelines, assign voters to and maintain all taxing districts, ensure the Idaho Statewide Voter Registration System reflects information correctly and maintain the accuracy of Blaine County’s data in the Idaho Statewide Voter Registration System.
The position application was opened for internal hiring immediately after approval on Tuesday, and the hiring process is now underway. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In