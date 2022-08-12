The Blaine County commissioners approved a new position, Elections Supervisor, after hearing an outline for the role by Human Resource Generalist Justin Highhouse at their regular meeting on Aug. 2.

The person filling the new position would plan, prepare, and conduct elections every year for federal, state, county, city and taxing district candidates and questions. The Elections Supervisor would also consolidate and administer multiple districts’ elections on any given Election Day.

Previously, the county services manager and the elections clerk/indigent services specialist assumed responsibility for elections.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments