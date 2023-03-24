A group of Wood River Valley residents has formed a committee to advocate for the passage of ballot measures in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley to use portions of an existing local-option tax to support both commercial air service and workforce-housing projects.
The Wood River Valley Citizens Committee plans to inform voters about and work to support the ballot measures, all three of which will ask voters—in different ways—whether to reallocate “1% for Air” LOT funds to use 0.5% for workforce housing and 0.5% for air service support.
The votes in the three cities will take place May 16, with early voting starting May 1. Sixty percent of registered voters must vote yes for the measures to pass.
The committee is headed up by three longtime local residents: Paddy McIlvoy of Hailey, Calista Carter of Ketchum, and Lisa Stelck of Sun Valley. They are joined by a group of 10 other community members from each of the three cities. They are: Susan Giannettino, Rick Kapala, Kathryn Graves, Jenni Rangel, Joan Davies, Dave Luhr, Alan Stevenson, Baird Gourlay, Barb Figge and Rachel Wolfe.
McIlvoy, co-owner of Backwoods Mountain Sports in Ketchum, said he believes the initiatives will help businesses.
“I know how hard it has been to attract employees up and down the valley because of the lack of workforce housing,” he said. “When we don’t have employees, we aren’t able to provide the level of service that our customers expect.”
Carter, a remote worker and community volunteer said consistent, quality air service to and from the Wood River Valley benefits many residents and the community at large. Research has indicated that locals make up about 22% of air passengers at Friedman Memorial Airport, she noted, and at least 30% of visitors arriving by air are visiting friends and family.
“That said, if we don’t have housing options for the people who work in the valley, it doesn’t make sense to keep funding air service at the levels we have been,” she said. “This measure offers us a way to address a critical need—workforce housing—while also maintaining a strong economy and quality of life.”
The supplemental “1% for Air” taxes were introduced a decade ago to add an additional sales tax to existing local-option taxes to support air-service routes and marketing. They are assessed on different sales categories in the three cities, though they have been targeted to mostly impact tourists.
In Ketchum and Sun Valley, the “1% for Air” taxes are set to expire at the end of the year. The Ketchum measure would extend the supplemental tax for five years and split the proceeds evenly between workforce housing and air service. In Sun Valley, voters will be given the option of approving a reduced 0.5% tax to support air service for an additional five years, with a separate question asking if the city should instead collect the full 1% for an additional five years but split the revenues between air service and housing.
Hailey’s supplemental LOT has been approved through 2050. Its measure asks if the proceeds should be split evenly between air service and housing. If the Hailey measure fails, the city would continue to collect the “1% for Air” as it currently exists.
In all three cities, supporters of the measures and some elected officials are stressing that none of the proposals would raise taxes. ￼
