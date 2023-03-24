A group of Wood River Valley residents has formed a committee to advocate for the passage of ballot measures in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley to use portions of an existing local-option tax to support both commercial air service and workforce-housing projects.

The Wood River Valley Citizens Committee plans to inform voters about and work to support the ballot measures, all three of which will ask voters—in different ways—whether to reallocate “1% for Air” LOT funds to use 0.5% for workforce housing and 0.5% for air service support.

The votes in the three cities will take place May 16, with early voting starting May 1. Sixty percent of registered voters must vote yes for the measures to pass.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments