Carey voters elected former city planning and zoning administrator Sarah Mecham Tuesday to take the seat of mayor, ousting longtime mayor Randy Patterson from office.
Mecham won 97, or 60.6%, of 160 votes cast in the election, with Patterson receiving 63 votes, or 39.4% of votes cast.
Mecham, a 46-year-old business owner and life coach, said during her campaign that she would bring her planning expertise to a city facing new challenges from population growth.
“I am grateful for every public official that has put in time and effort on our behalf,” Mecham said this week. She credited former Carey Mayor Rick Baird as a personal mentor, and also praised the outgoing mayor.
“Randy Patterson has fought diligently to protect our personal freedoms within our community as citizens in this great country we live in,” Mecham said. “My mission is to create a clear, purposeful vision for Carey based on values we cherish, neighbors we love (new and old), traditions we treasure and a bright social and economic future.”
Mecham said she would support changing some “existing circumstances, perspectives and statutes” that do not support this vision, but did not provide details during the interview.
“I submitted my candidacy to represent the interests and welfare of this community, not my own,” she said. “I promise to see you. I promise to hear you. Together, we can create our future on purpose.”
Carey voters also elected Clayton Mecham (124 votes) and Alyssa Cenarrusa (106 votes), beating out Matt Harmon (71 votes) to fill two seats for 4-year terms on the Carey City Council. Logan Davis won a seat on the council, running unopposed.
Cenarrusa said she was grateful for the votes and looked forward to working with the new mayor and council members.
“I hope in the next four years we can get a lot done including cleaning up Main Street, bringing in new businesses and revamping old Carey traditions,” Cenarrusa said.
Davis said having grown up in Carey and having recently returned, he was looking forward to serving the community.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Davis, an online travel security business owner. He said he would like to define the city’s identity and a “strategic vision” for maintaining it.
“I’d like to rebuild the sense of community we had here when I was growing up,” he said.
Harmon could not be reached for comment. ￼
