With election season looming, the Mountain Express is gearing up for its annual Candidates’ Forum (previously known as Pizza & Politics).
This free, public event will take on a different look this year as COVID-19 will send it online. The event will still offer the voting public a chance to see and hear from local political candidates in a forum moderated by Express staff. Citizens can learn about electoral platforms and are also asked to submit questions in advance of the event by emailing them to akindred@mtexpress.com. Emails should include the elected position for which the question is aimed (and must be phrased so each candidate can answer), the name of the person asking the question and their city of residence.
These events are nonpartisan and take a question-and-answer format, rather than the form of heated debates. The objective is to help keep the voting public as up-to-date and in-the-know as possible ahead of the impending elections.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Zoom.
District House Seat B candidates Sally Toone and William Thorpe, Idaho State Senate candidates Michelle Stennett and Eric Parker, and Blaine County Commissioner candidates Jacob Greenberg and Kiki Tidwell will all take part in the digital event.
To RSVP for the event and receive a link to the forum, please email akindred@mtexpress.com. The Express is also hoping to broadcast the event on its YouTube channel.
Election Day this year in Blaine County is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
