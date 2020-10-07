With election season looming, the Mountain Express is gearing up for its annual Candidates’ Forum (previously known as Pizza & Politics).
This free, public event will take on a different look this year as COVID-19 will send it online. The event will still offer the voting public a chance to see and hear from local political candidates and learn about their electoral platforms in a forum moderated by Express staff.
These events are nonpartisan and take a question-and-answer format, rather than the form of heated debates. The objective is to help keep the voting public as up-to-date and in-the-know as possible ahead of the impending elections.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via the Express’ YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/nH7JyJFtOqk.
District House Seat B candidates Sally Toone and William Thorpe, Idaho State Senate candidates Michelle Stennett and Eric Parker, and Blaine County Commissioner candidates Jacob Greenberg and Kiki Tidwell will all take part in the digital event.
To submit questions for the candidates, please email akindred@mtexpress.com by 2 p.m. today.
Election Day this year in Blaine County is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Biden/Harris = Total government control of your life, race based politics, socialist politics that destroy wealth and opportunity.
Trump/Pence = freedom and equality under law. You will have to deal with his Twitter posts either way so....
100%
Trumps OWNS Russia over 400 million *^
According to Forbes Trump's debt is in excess of $1 BILLION but not just to Russia so would do you think he is working for? It certainly is for the good of our country.
correction Certainly IS NOT
He isn’t as corrupt as the Democrats. There is an investigation into Hillary setting up the whole Russia hoax to divert attention from her deleted emails. But it seems obvious that everyone was doing better because of Trump. At least up till China released COVID on the world. You lefties aren’t being very fair to Trump. He has done a lot of great work
Yes, those kids in cages are living the high life. If only the 215,000+ dead suckers and losers weren’t so unfair to Tax Cheat Trump, who knew COVID was airborne since January, the 4 million newly unemployed Americans would all appreciate the brilliance of this orange stain and his criminal friends looting the treasury department of $3 trillion, only leaving behind a country of rubble and chaos.
There is literally nothing to back that up claim.
I stopped trusting msm a long time ago. Do they have any credibility left??
Biden Harris 2020 make America safe and free again from Russia China and the Trump virus , or you can vote for A pandemic president Who is currently spreading COVID-19 in the White House and everywhere else goes infecting the Pentagon and all government agencies,
Please don’t vote for Russia’s puppet this is America not Russia, don’t forget Trump told the hate groups to “stand down and stand by”, don’t forget Trump refuses to have a peaceful transfer of power after he loses the election possibly putting our nation and peril, He instead will go to the Senate and steal the election after he loses the election , and trumps I was Russia over $400 million in loans, Trump is compromised , Trump has COVID-19 and may not survive until Election Day🙏🇺🇸 Please vote for the presidential candidate that does not have life-threatening pandemic virus, please don’t waste your vote on a covid19 super spreading President I can’t breathe on his own without oxygen or a ventilator, I like a president that can breathe Own , only Biden can breathe on his own Trump needs oxygen or is on a ventilator or is in a coma
Old Joe is afraid. He knows that IF he is elected, the democrats will get him infected with CV-19, or declare him incompetent. And then they can have their dream president, Kamala. It's been the plan all along. So, just don't elect democrats.
Our Trump sign lasted just one day before it was ripped down and stolen.
It’s sad that they feel so entitled, no action is off the table. Even rioting, burning business and killing people is allowed under the left, all because they think they are right and deserve to be in control. It is evil. Hopefully it wakes up enough people to see that local politics matter and individual rights matter.
My Truck window was bashed in because of the trump sticker on it. Crazy.
Did you check with the Health Department? Word has it they were concerned about all the spit dripping off the signs.
Another “empathetic “ local liberal. No class. You reap what you sew
It's SOW not sew, Donald.
Stealing campaign signs is a federal crime. Maybe these people will think twice once they know that we have installed a locked-on trail camera with infrared (night vision) and motion sensors, to monitor the Trump - Parker signs. Thieves will be prosecuted if they steal signs again.
Our Trump sign last just one day before some jerk ripped it down. The Eric Parker sign as also be stolen off of private property.
You should be sure to mention in this campaign as well as previous one how many Democrat candidates signs have been damaged or stolen. Lot of good your campaign signs did for you when you ran against Sennett. You got creamed in BIGLY way.[beam]
