Julie Lynn

In a sure sign of election season, Julie Lynn, president of the Blaine County Republican Women, planted campaign signs for northbound traffic to see along state Highway 75 through Ketchum last week.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With election season looming, the Mountain Express is gearing up for its annual Candidates’ Forum (previously known as Pizza & Politics).

This free, public event will take on a different look this year as COVID-19 will send it online. The event will still offer the voting public a chance to see and hear from local political candidates and learn about their electoral platforms in a forum moderated by Express staff.

These events are nonpartisan and take a question-and-answer format, rather than the form of heated debates. The objective is to help keep the voting public as up-to-date and in-the-know as possible ahead of the impending elections.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via the Express’ YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/nH7JyJFtOqk.

District House Seat B candidates Sally Toone and William Thorpe, Idaho State Senate candidates Michelle Stennett and Eric Parker, and Blaine County Commissioner candidates Jacob Greenberg and Kiki Tidwell will all take part in the digital event.

To submit questions for the candidates, please email akindred@mtexpress.com by 2 p.m. today.

Election Day this year in Blaine County is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

