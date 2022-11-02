Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat from Bellevue, is running against Mike Pohanka, a Republican from Jerome, to retain District 26 Seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Burns, a realtor, was elected mayor of Bellevue in 2018 and again in 2020 prior to his appointment by Gov. Brad Little to serve out the remainder of former Rep. Muffy Davis’ term in the Legislature. Pohanka is a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor at the College of Southern Idaho who has also served as a chaplain for Jerome County.
Questions:
What is one main tweak you would make to the state's fiscal 2023 budget?
What is one bill passed by a legislator of your same party this session that you would have liked to spike?
Would you oppose any transfer of federally controlled public lands to the state?
What is one service in Idaho that you believe has been grossly underfunded or overfunded?
Do Idaho's water policies need to change to adapt to current climate and/or drought conditions?
Michael Pohanka
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired, Idaho Power and College of Southern Idaho (Assistant Professor of Economics); chaplain.
Previous experience in public service: Past President and Board member of Jerome Chamber of Commerce, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, Jerome Rotary Club, Jerome High School Boosters. Past Board member of the Jerome School District Foundation and Jerome 20/20 Economic Development Group. Former Reserve Deputy, Jerome County Sheriff's Office; current Chaplain for the Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Jerome City Police Department.
Education: Diploma, Twin Falls High School; A.A., College of Southern Idaho; B.S., Lewis-Clark State College; MBA, City University—Seattle.
Why are you running: It has alway been in my heart to serve the public. As a retired Idaho Supreme Court Judge told me: "Mike, you are the right person for the job because you will bring civility and statesmanship to the capitol."
1. Cost of living increases for state employees that match the rate of inflation.
2. House Bill 366. Had our Idaho Legislators known that the United States Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade, the bill would have been written differently. (Editor's note: Passed in 2021, H366 established Idaho's "heartbeat ban" on abortion, outlawing the procedure once a pulse can be detected—typically around six weeks of gestation.)
3. If we did privatize some of the 32 million acres of federal land, we could receive millions. However, those millions received could be quickly offset by millions of dollars spent on fire suppression of the land. We need to preserve and protect Idaho's public lands for the enjoyment of hunting, hiking, fishing, camping, river rafting and other outdoor activities that all of us Idahoans enjoy doing.
4. Our Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) had to cancel its 2023 Patrol, Detention and Emergency Communication Officer Academies. POST is where our Police and Sheriffs departments send their officers to be trained and certified. Without this certification these agencies cannot put these officers out on patrol, which in turn creates a shortage of officers to respond to calls. When setting budgets, we as legislators need to look at what inflation might be and appropriately make adjustments.
5. Idaho needs to continue to support projects such as its cloud-seeding programs. Projects like the Anderson Ranch Dam Raise Project will help capture close to an additional 29,000 acre feet of water. We have to also continue to fund water recharge and storage systems. We need to help communities fund the reclaiming of water; some communities already use the reclaimed water for watering parks and golf courses. As Idaho continues to grow we will need to look at new ways to conserve.
Ned Burns
Age: 45
Occupation: Realtor
Previous experience in public service: Served one year in Idaho House of Representatives; substituted in the Idaho House of Representatives in 2019, 2020 and 2021; served three years as Bellevue Mayor; served one year on the Bellevue City Council; served two years on the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency board.
Education: Attended University of Montana, 1997-1999.
Why are you running: I am running to ensure that the people of District 26 continue to have the representation that they deserve in the Idaho Legislature—representation that listens to them, works to solve the issues that matter to them, and ensures that the government isn’t intruding into how they choose to lead their lives. District 26 residents need a representative that understands the very diverse communities, economic drivers, and values of such a large district; because of my deep knowledge of the district, I am certainly the person best suited to continue to represent all the people of District 26.
1. Last year the Legislature appropriated $50 million to fund a workforce housing loan fund. We need to continue to fund that account at similar levels for the coming years. Blaine County alone could use all that money, so until the balance is large enough, we need to continue to commit funds.
2. I wasn’t a fan of House Bill 442, cosponsored by my good friend James Ruchti. It prohibited municipalities from putting any local rent restrictions in place. While I’m a strong private-property rights advocate, I believe government closest to the people governs best, and local government tends to react better than the Legislature in these situations.
3. I’m vehemently opposed to transferring one square foot of public lands to the state. The state is constitutionally mandated to maximize returns, which means privatizing public lands. I’m very supportive of aggressively renegotiating an increase in Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) fees with the federal government to increase rural county revenues.
4. The Legislature continues to waste several million dollars annually funding its own legal defense funds in order to defend laws deemed unconstitutional by the courts. That several million dollars would go a long way towards paying for additional staff in schools statewide. I would gladly zero that line item.
5. Most certainly. Idaho seldom strings together consistent good water years, so utilizing each drop is critical. We must update canal systems all across the state. In addition, municipalities, industrial users, agricultural users, as well as domestic well water users all must maximize efficiencies with our most finite resource.
