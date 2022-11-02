SeatA

ned Burns, left, and Michael Pohanka

Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat from Bellevue, is running against Mike Pohanka, a Republican from Jerome, to retain District 26 Seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Burns, a realtor, was elected mayor of Bellevue in 2018 and again in 2020 prior to his appointment by Gov. Brad Little to serve out the remainder of former Rep. Muffy Davis’ term in the Legislature. Pohanka is a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor at the College of Southern Idaho who has also served as a chaplain for Jerome County.

Questions:

Load comments