Six candidates vying for District 26’s three legislative seats gathered at the Mountain Humane event barn Thursday night, about two weeks ahead of an election that could tip the balance of local party representation.
Their goal: to outline their stances on tax relief, clean energy and other hot-button topics—including abortion—all while making the most of their time limits.
Over the course of about 90 minutes, candidates delivered opening and closing remarks and fielded questions from audience members, opponents and moderator Mark Dee, editor of the Express.
The 2020 redistricting saw District 26 shift from its inclusion of Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties to Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties and District 25 shift from its inclusion of Jerome County and much of Twin Falls County to Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties. The race for District 26 Seat A sees incumbent Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat and former Bellevue mayor, running to retain his seat, District 26 Seat A, after he was appointed by Gov. Brad Little to serve out the remainder of Muffy Davis’s term in the Legislature. (Davis resigned from the Legislature to join the Blaine County Commission.) Vying for Burns’ seat is Mike Pohanka, a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor from Jerome who has also served as a chaplain for the Idaho State Police and Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.
Burns described himself as a third-generation Idahoan and a fierce protector of public lands. He identified property tax relief, infrastructure upgrades and education funding as problems that the state’s Republican supermajority “has chosen to ignore far too long.”
“Idaho is at an absolute crossroads right now,” Burns said. “There are a half-billion dollars worth of bridges in this state that are rated as failed and desperately need replacing. We’ve got folks all over the state drowning in their property taxes.”
Burns said he found it egregious that funding for educational facilities has been “forced onto the backs of taxpayers all across the state” via school bonds and levies, which he said make up “the single biggest line item in property taxes.”
“One of the things I really feel we should take a hard look at is paying off over $800 million worth of bonds and levies statewide that that Legislature has chosen to stay away from,” Burns said. “If we take some of that surplus money and pay off those bonds and levies, that will cut every single person’s property taxes in half.”
Pohanka outlined values of fiscal conservatism and public servitude and described himself as first-generation American whose father “escaped socialist, communist” Czechoslovakia in the late 1940s.
Like Burns, he advocated for property tax relief, but by a different method: unfreezing the state homeowner’s exemption cap, which he said “could take off approximately $242,000 to $250,000” from property tax bills. (The cap was set at $100,000 in 2016 but has since been adjusted to $125,000.)
“I think that is the best, quickest thing we could do to get tax relief for the citizens of Idaho,” he said.
Both Pohanka and Burns said they supported Gov. Brad Little’s tax rebate program and the legislature’s $300 million investment in public education. They also agreed that individual school districts should get to decide on how to spend the state’s general-fund money earmarked for education in fiscal 2023.
Burns said he believed teachers deserved even more funding.
“The education funding finally took us from 51st to 49th, 48th, depending,” he joked. “We’ve still got a ways to go.”
Pohanka said police agencies deserved more funding to be able to crack down on human trafficking and the fentanyl trade.
“One thing I would like to have seen happen during this last legislative session was more money given to law enforcement. Fentanyl ... is flowing into this state, flowing into this country, and we’re having overdoses every day, young kids overdosing,” he said.
Burns suggested setting up a task force to counteract human trafficking, to which Pohanka agreed.
“My son works for a police agency and tells me … we do not have enough law enforcement out there to get everything out there,” Pohanka said. “We probably should have a special task force, but it’s going to take money to do it.”
On the topic of inflation, Burns said the Statehouse could take a more active role in countering the rising cost of living by alleviating Idaho’s 6% grocery tax “burden.”
Pohanka cautioned that the $1.4 billion surplus should be treated as a “savings account.”
“Where we’re headed [with] inflation, I think we have to be extremely careful the next couple of years in how we spend our money,” he said. “I think we’re going to be hitting some rough times, and the last thing we want to do is drain money out of our savings account.”
On the subject of environmental policy, both Burns and Pohanka agreed that Idahoans will have to accept some level of battery-mineral extraction if the state is to move towards greener, more renewable energy.
“Do we want to have the most regulated country in the world overseeing that extraction, or do we want to see 5-, 6-, 7-year-old kids in the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] and China extracting, with no chance of doing anything else? You can’t really have both ways,” Burns said.
“In an ideal world, we want zero [carbon emissions], but to make these electric cars it’s going to take these minerals,” Pohanka said.
When asked by moderator Mark Dee whether abortion should be a crime in Idaho, Burns responded with a vehement no. Pohanka said that he was “pro-life,” but willing to make exceptions “for the health of the mother, rape or incest.”
“I’m not about to have a mother die of a tubular [ectopic] pregnancy,” Pohanka said.
Both candidates, however, agreed that they would not support any laws banning any forms of contraception.
“I firmly believe that the government should not be anywhere near you when you are in doctor’s office, period, end of statement,” Burns said.
“As far as blocking anything like that, I would say no,” Pohanka said.
