Neil Bradshaw will serve another term as mayor of Ketchum after beating a trio of challengers in a Tuesday election that continues the city’s political course charted over the past four years.
Councilwomen Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton will join Bradshaw in city hall. Both incumbents won re-election over challengers Gwen Raney, Reid Stillman and Mickey Garcia.
The three were sworn into office together after winning election in 2017, ousting then-Mayor Nina Jonas and longtime council members Baird Gourlay and Anne Corrock.
Ketchum’s mayoral race proved the most hotly contested election this cycle, pitting Bradshaw against architect David Barovetto, filmmaker Spencer Cordovano and retired hedge-fund manager Perry Boyle.
Bradshaw tallied 35% of the vote--a majority. In his first foray into politics, Cordovano garnered loyal support from younger voters, finishing second with 32%. Boyle, a vocal critic of Bradshaw and his agenda over the past 18 months, offered a strong foil to Bradshaw, lodging a well-organized—and well-heeled—challenge for city hall; he logged 29%. Barovetto received just under 4%.
The win should also secure the future of Bluebird Village, a 51-unit affordable housing development on the former site of Ketchum’s City Hall along East Avenue. The contentious proposal had served as Boyle’s entree into city politics; beginning as a regular and vocal opponent of the project, his platform grew to oppose much of Bradshaw’s agenda for the city.
In their first terms, Bradshaw, Breen and Hamilton oversaw the bond for and construction of a new fire station along Saddle Road, the relocation of city hall to Second Avenue, and the groundwork for Bluebird Village. They’ve also driven the city’s response to COVID-19—something they’ll likely continue to address as the pandemic grinds toward its third year.
All results are preliminary until the official canvas of votes, scheduled for Nov. 9. Here are the vote tallies with all precincts reporting Tuesday night:
Ketchum Mayor
- Neil Bradshaw: 539 votes (35.25%)
- Spencer Cordovano: 489 votes (31.98%)
- Perry Boyle: 443 votes (28.97%)
- David Barovetto: 58 votes (3.79%)
Ketchum City Council
- Courtney Hamilton: 1,011 votes (35.02%)
- Amanda Breen: 973 votes (33.70%)
- Gwen Raney: 440 votes (15.24%)
- Reid Stillman: 364 votes (12.61%)
- Mickey Garcia: 99 votes (3.43%)
This is a developing story. For more on Ketchum’s election—as well as the valley’s other races—check back with www.mtexpress.com, or pick up a copy of Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
My faith in the electoral process is renewed although dampened somewhat by the numbers who voted without realizing the tremendous pressures on those who try valiantly to run Ketchum with an eye towards the good rather than the perfect. And this is why it is so important to support candidates with hands on experience as opposed to vague promises and empty words, neither of which will accomplish anything once in the seat of elected power. It is to be hoped that the lesson here will resound over the years to future would be know-it-alls; don't even think of trying to start at the top...pay your dues as an apprentice to learn how policy is made and how dreams are converted to reality.
