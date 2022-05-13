Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, May 17, to vote in the 2022 primary elections.
Voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at several locations around Blaine County. To find your polling place, you can visit the elections office website at www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. Under the Quick Links section of the page are several ways to find the precinct you live in and where that precinct casts ballots on election day.
Same-day voter registration is available on election day with an acceptable photo ID and proof of residence. Acceptable forms of ID include state-issued driver’s license or photo identification card, Idaho concealed weapons permit, tribal photo identification card or current student photo ID issued by an Idaho high school or post-secondary school.
To vote, bring a valid form of identification to the Blaine County Elections office or sign a personal identification affidavit when you get there. If your current address is shown on your ID, that is all you need. If not, you must also bring proof of residency showing your physical address that is at least 30 days old, such as a power bill, car registration, insurance, paycheck or bank statement.
For those who have already requested an absentee ballot, please remember those ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
This month’s primary has Republican, Democrat, Constitution, Libertarian and nonpartisan ballots. The Republican primary is closed; only registered Republicans can participate. Anyone can request one of the other party ballots, or ask for a nonpartisan ballot, which only includes judicial candidates and local ballot questions.
Each voter can only receive one of the five ballots.
The Idaho Republican primary for governor is crowded, with eight candidates vying for the office. Incumbent Gov. Brad Little faces challenges from Steven R. Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Edward R. Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Cody Usabel.
In Idaho, the lieutenant governor’s race runs separate from the governor. This month’s Republican primary for lieutenant governor includes Idaho House Speaker Rep. Scott Bedke, Daniel Gasiorowski and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
The Republican secretary of state race is between Phil McGrane, state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza.
The GOP Idaho Attorney General primary includes incumbent Lawrence Wasden, Raul R. Labrador and Arthur (Art) Macomber. The Superintendent of Public Instruction primary includes Debbie Critchfield, Branden J. Durst and incumbent Sherri Ybarra.
There are both Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senator. The democratic race sees Ben Pursley running against David Roth, while the Republican candidates include incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo, Brenda Bourn, Natalie M. Fleming, Scott Trotter and Ramont Turnbull.
The U.S. House of Representatives Second District race pits incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson against Bryan Smith, Flint L. Christensen, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, and Chris Porter.
Locally, Republicans face contested primaries in two of the three races to represent Idaho’s District 26. Rep. Laurie Lickely of Jerome and Eric Parker of Hailey are both running for the state senate seat, while Jerome residents Lyle Johnstone and Jack Nelsen are both running for Idaho House Seat B.
On the Democrat side, incumbent Stephen McDougall Graham is running against Gretchen Stinnett for the Clerk of the District Court, commonly referred to as the Blaine County Clerk.
Local elections also include three ballot questions. Voters in the Wood River Fire Protection District will have a say on a bond proposal; Bellevue voters will decide on the town’s first local-option tax; and Ketchum voters will decide on a new local-option tax to fund workforce housing in the city.
For more information on voter registration, voting requirements, early voting, absentee ballots or candidates running for office, visit www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. ￼
