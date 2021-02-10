A bill introduced in the Idaho Senate on Monday would extend temporary changes to the absentee ballot counting process in Idaho.
Senate Bill 1070, brought by Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, would make permanent a temporary pandemic-induced measure that expired at the end of 2020.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to formally introduce the bill, making the legislation eligible for a public committee hearing.
Legislation passed in August during a special session of the Legislature let counties begin opening and scanning absentee ballots seven days before Election Day; that temporary bill passed in anticipation of an influx of absentee ballots due to COVID-19. Senate Bill 1070 would make those changes permanent.
More than 40% of Blaine County voters cast their ballots by mail in the November general election, according to data collected by the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In