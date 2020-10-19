On Wednesday, Oct. 21, candidates for offices in Bellevue will take questions and discuss issues in a Candidates’ Forum, which will be livestreamed via Zoom. This nonpartisan event is sponsored and organized by the Idaho Mountain Express as a public service.
At the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., voters will learn about two candidates running for mayor of Bellevue and four candidates vying for three seats on the Bellevue City Council. The event will also be streamed on the Idaho Mountain Express YouTube channel. To view the event, members of the public can log on by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89037824665.
Due to the event being online this year, members of the public are invited to submit their questions for these candidates in advance. Questions can be submitted to akindred@mtexpress.com.
