Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate

Idaho attorney general candidates Tom Arkoosh, left, and Raúl Labrador participate one the Idaho Debates on Oct. 3. 

 
 Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television

Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. 

Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books. 

“I want to run a law office, and I think my opponent wants to run a cultural war room,” Arkoosh said. 

