Three Ketchum citizens are planning to challenge incumbent Neil Bradshaw in the city’s upcoming mayoral election, while three others plan to run against incumbent City Council members Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton.
The filing deadline to be on the city’s ballot in the Nov. 2 election was 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Bradshaw—who was elected as mayor in 2017 and took office in early 2018—announced last month that he is seeking another four-year term. Ketchum citizens who filed to run against Bradshaw are Perry Boyle, Spencer Cordovano and David Barovetto.
After a career in investment banking and asset management, Boyle works in public-service projects. He is the president of the Affordable Housing Coalition of Ketchum, a group that promotes community housing but opposes the proposed Bluebird Village housing development in downtown Ketchum.
Cordovano, a Ketchum native, is a filmmaker who does a variety of work in the film industry, from lifestyle projects to commercial video productions.
Barovetto is a longtime architect who has lived in Blaine County for more than 50 years. He ran for mayor of Sun Valley in 2015 but ultimately lost to the current mayor of that city, Peter Hendricks.
Breen and Hamilton were both elected to four-year terms on the City Council in November 2017 and took office in early 2018. Both have filed to run for re-election.
The three challengers who filed to be on the ballot for the city’s two open City Council seats are: Mickey Garcia, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime Ketchum resident who has been active in civic affairs; longtime resident Gwen Raney, who has been critical of some of the city’s actions in recent years; and Reid Stillman, an affordable-housing activist who previously announced his intention to seek the mayor’s office.
Ketchum’s City Council seats are “open” seats, meaning that all five candidates are vying for the two open seats, not competing for designated seats. The two candidates with the most votes will win.
The Idaho Mountain Express will provide details on all of the candidates and their platforms in the coming weeks.
