Election Night in Blaine County: Victories for Greenberg, Stennett, Toone
Mail-in, early voting drive high turnout
Update: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
With all precincts reporting, Democrats and incumbents swept Blaine County, according to unofficial counts by the Elections Office.
Jacob Greenberg will retain his seat on the Blaine County Commission. Greenberg, a Democrat, beat Independent challenger Kiki Tidwell 9,069 to 3,525, according to the unofficial count. That's 72 percent to 28 percent.
In Bellevue, incumbent Mayor Ned Burns and Aldermen Tammy Davis, Doug Brown and Greg Cappel held on to seats.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, all four counties in District 26—Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas Counties—had reported unofficial results, with Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, defeating Republican challengers Eric Parker of Hailey and Bill Thorpe of Bliss.
Here's where the races stand as of Wednesday morning:
District 26 Senate:
Michelle Stennett (D): 12,291 votes (56.3 percent)
Eric Parker (R): 9,518 votes (43.6 percent)
District 26, House Seat B:
Sally Toone (D): 11,888 votes (54.7 percent)
Bill Thorpe (R): 9,844 votes (45.3 percent)
Blaine County Board of County Commissioners:
Jacob Greenberg (D): 9,069 votes (72.0 percent)
Kiki Tidwell (I): 3,525 votes (28.0 percent)
Bellevue Mayor:
Ned Burns: 874 votes (82.2 percent)
Jared Murphy: 189 votes (17.8 percent)
Note: Jared Murphy died on Oct. 22.
Bellevue Aldermen:
Robert R. Bradford: 622 votes
Doug Brown: 746 votes
Gregory Cappel: 634 votes
Tammy E. Davis: 824 votes
Top three vote-getters earn seats.
U.S. President:
Joe Biden (D): 8,919 votes in Blaine County (67.1 percent)
Donald Trump (R): 4,031 votes in Blaine County (30.3 percent)
Jo Jorgensen (L): 168 votes in Blaine County (1.3 percent)
Kanye West (I): 53 votes in Blaine County (0.4 percent)
Don Blankenship (Con): 47 votes in Blaine County (0.4 percent)
Rocky De La Fuente (I): 34 votes in Blaine County (0.3 percent)
Brock Pierce (I): 36 votes in Blaine County (0.3 percent)
U.S. Senate:
Jim Risch (R): 4,225 votes in Blaine County, 537,456 votes statewide
Paulette Jordan (D): 8,739 votes in Blaine County, 285,824 votes statewide
Ray Writz (Con): 54 votes in Blaine County, 10,172 votes statewide
Natalie Fleming (I): 288 votes in Blaine County, 25,328 votes statewide
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District:
Mike Simpson (R): 5,025 votes in Blaine County, 250,678 votes statewide
Aaron Swisher (D): 7,703 votes in Blaine County, 124,151 votes statewide
Idaho Sierra Law (L): 269 votes in Blaine County, 7,940 votes statewide
Pro-Life (Con): 161 votes in Blaine County, 8,573 votes statewide
HJR-4:
Yes: 8,234 votes in Blaine County, 525,766 votes statewide (68.0 percent)
No: 4,255 votes in Blaine County, 247,897 votes statewide (32.0 percent)
Update: 8 p.m.
Polls are closed in Blaine County, where a surge in early and mail-in ballots carried voter turnout well past 2016 Presidential numbers.
As of 7:30 p.m., 13,343 ballots had been cast Blaine County, according to unofficial tallies from its elections office. More than three-quarters of them—10,335—came in during early voting, or through the mail.
All told, nearly nine in ten registered Blaine County voters cast ballots in this election.
Now, they wait for the results. The Elections Office expects local counts to start coming in around 9 p.m. MST, which is also when polls in the northern portion of state close. We'll be reporting those figures as they come in. As a reminder, here's what was on the ballot in Blaine County today:
- President: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump vs. Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.
- U.S. Senate: Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Risch vs. Democrat Paulette Jordan.
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson vs. Democrat Aaron Swisher.
- State Senate, District 26: Incumbent Democrat Sen. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum vs. Republican Eric Parker of Hailey.
- State House of Representatives, District 26 Seat B: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding vs. Republican challenger William Thorpe of Bliss.
- Blaine County Commissioner: Incumbent Democrat Commissioner Jacob Greenberg vs. Independent challenger Kiki Tidwell.
- Voters also weighed in on a constitutional amendment that would fix the number of legislative districts at 35. Read more about that here.
A number of races were uncontested. Barring a write-in campaign, Democrat Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum will keep her position in District 26 Seat A in the state House; Commissioner Dick Fosbury, a Democrat, will serve a second term on the Blaine County Commission; Democrat Sheriff Steve Harkins will stay on to head up county law enforcement; and Democrat Matt Fredback will succeed Jim Thomas as Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Dee
Gretel Kauffman
If the GOP Central Committee wants to see a victory in LD26 they need new leadership. In Camas Co. the CC would not even place a Thorpe or Parker sing on their property. You will see why in 2 years when Steve Miller runs against Stennett. Pathetic looser.
When the IME complains about the Republican supermajority in ID at the State level, how do you reconcile that with the Dem supermajority in Blame County and not criticize that?
IME makes it clear who they are for, they endorse candidates. that is far from impartial reporting but then again thats what our news has become for either side. No one really doesnt take a side nowadays.
As always 3B you are correct!!
No other editorial boards on ANY newspapers in the US have the tradition of regularly endorsing candidates before an election. /s
