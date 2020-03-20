Many local families are just getting into the swing of staying at home together during the COVID-19 period of “sheltering in place.” The Wood River Community YMCA has posted a few ideas and resources for homebound families looking for ways to pass the time productively.
Math skills can be practiced during “Kids in the Kitchen” sessions, when children are invited to participate in meal preparation through an exploration of recipes and measuring of ingredients.
“This activity can be adaptable to each age level from having your child assist you in the kitchen to having older children reading and following directions,” the YMCA press release states.
At-home science lessons can be built around recycling materials, including toilet paper and paper towel rolls, cereal boxes and egg cartons.
“You can have youth conduct different science engineering experiments like building towers and structures that can hold mass,” the press release states. “Also, the older youth can look into our planet’s recycling and ecosystem and build a sculpture out of the recycled material.”
Reading for 20 minutes each day is encouraged to improve brain function, increase vocabulary, sharpen memory and develop imagination.
“You know your child’s reading ability so keep reading time allotted during the day, based on their present teacher/classes. This may consist of your child reading to you or you reading aloud to your children.”
The YMCA also recommends that children and adolescents take part in at least 60 minutes each day of physical exercise.
“Unplugging and fresh air is so important, not only to present illness, but to also allow the brain, mind and spirit and body to expand.”
Art making is also an important focus recommended by the YMCA.
“This allows expression for the mind, heart and soul.”
The YMCA recommends starting with a blank canvas, paper and crayons or colored markers.
“You could even add classical music, encouraging your youth to paint, color or draw a picture of what they think the music is saying. Think about adding a sidewalk chalk for your home driveway as an outdoor canvas.”
