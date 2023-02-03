Wood River Community YMCA (copy)
Express photo by Willy Cook

The Wood River YMCA, Blaine County School District and “I Have a Dream” Foundation are partnering on a new educational program to give parents skills necessary to help their children navigate elementary, middle and high school.

The YMCA’s “Parent Institute for Quality Education” course, which began last Tuesday, will be available in English and Spanish with the goal of helping parents guide their kids to graduate high school and pursue post-secondary education.

For now, the YMCA is starting with sessions for parents of middle schoolers, but plans to run sessions for high school and elementary school parents soon.

