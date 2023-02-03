The Wood River YMCA, Blaine County School District and “I Have a Dream” Foundation are partnering on a new educational program to give parents skills necessary to help their children navigate elementary, middle and high school.
The YMCA’s “Parent Institute for Quality Education” course, which began last Tuesday, will be available in English and Spanish with the goal of helping parents guide their kids to graduate high school and pursue post-secondary education.
For now, the YMCA is starting with sessions for parents of middle schoolers, but plans to run sessions for high school and elementary school parents soon.
Each session is eight-weeks long and gives parents grade-level information and strategies for engaging with their child’s school and supporting their child’s education.
This new program uses an evidence-based curriculum from a nationally recognized partner, the Parent Institute for Quality Education. The institute partners with schools in 15 states and Mexico City to provide workshops, seminars and ongoing support for parents and school staff.
Prior to launch, YMCA staff called every parent at Wood River Middle School to invite families to participate, according to Executive Director Jason Shearer. Of those, 104 parents attended the first session. Twenty-two chose to receive the information in English and 82 chose to receive the information in Spanish, Shearer said. The program is offered in both without translation.
YMCA and BCSD staff believe the response demonstrates an “incredible need” for school resources serving Spanish-speaking families, Shearer said.
“We all want our children to do well,” he said. “Sometimes we need additional resources to realize our potential.”
