Wood River Middle School eighth grader Hayden Barbre has been named to the Idaho Department of Education’s Student Advisory Council, the department announced last week.
Barbre is one of 13 students who will meet quarterly to offer Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra insight and feedback on issues facing public school students, including school funding, students with special needs and emotional and mental health, the department said.
“Some of the best and most inspiring moments in my seven years as superintendent have come from meeting and hearing from students,” Ybarra said in a statement. “Their perspective and insights on Idaho’s public education experience are invaluable, especially as we work to recover from the pandemic’s impacts on schools. So, I put out a call for advisory council members last spring, hoping to tap into this amazing resource.”
Barbre was picked from 60 applicants ranging from grades 4 through 12 based on recommendations of a screening committee.
The first meeting will take place in Boise on Monday, Sept. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In