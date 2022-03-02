The Wood River Middle School Robotics team is headed to Dallas, Texas, this May for the VEX World Championship, the largest robotics competition in the world.
The team earned the invite after winning the Excellence Award at the Idaho Middle School VEX Robotics Championship on Feb. 18. The award goes to the top all-around team in robot performance, interviews, design notebook and judged criteria.
Now entering its 16th year, VEX IQ Robotics brings together the top student-led robotics teams from around the world to Dallas, Texas. The VEX Robotics and VEX IQ Robotics Competition is the largest middle school and high school robotics program globally.
Each year, a new engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. With guidance from mentors and coaches, students design and build robots to address the challenge and then put their creations to the test in a series of tournaments.
In addition to learning key engineering concepts, students gain valuable life skills, including teamwork, perseverance, communication, collaboration, project management and critical thinking, according to the organization.
Members of the WRMS team are Zack Bowden, Hank Huntsman, Benaiah Rosser and Rowan Star. The team is coached by Jeremy Silvis. ￼
