Wood River Middle School Interim Principal Robert Ditch will step into the role permanently, the Blaine County School District announced Wednesday.
Ditch, who served as vice principal of the school for 11 years, took on the position of interim principal this year after Principal Fritz Peters was named interim superintendent of the district.
“Mr. Ditch brings a wealth of experience and knowledge specific to the school and is eager to support the staff and students as we move forward together into the 2021-22 school year,” incoming Superintendent Jim Foudy, who was involved in the hiring process, said in a statement.
Ditch has overseen building operations, emergency planning, academic interventions, student behavior systems and the supervision, evaluation and hiring of staff during his time at Wood River Middle School, according to a statement from the district.
He earned a master of education degree in educational technology from the City University of Seattle and a bachelor’s degree in English from Central Washington University. He also has an education specialist degree from Boise State University.
Rather than return to his role at the middle school when Foudy takes over superintendent duties in July, Peters will retire after nearly 20 years working in the Blaine County School District and more than 15 years as principal of WRMS.
