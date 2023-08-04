Wood River High School student Benjamin Boccabella has received the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal for his commitment to public service and community improvement.
Recipients must complete 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development (exploring talents, hobbies and interests), and 200 hours of physical fitness activities.
They also must immerse themselves in a new environment or culture for five days.
The award was established by law in 1979 to inspire youth in the areas of community service, personal development, physical health and exploration.
Following two years of work spent meeting the criteria, Boccabella traveled in June to the 2023 Gold Medal Summit in Washington, D.C., where he met with members of Congress.
“Benjamin has truly earned this incredible honor,” said Julia Grafft, principal of Wood River High School, in a news release. “This medal requires an immense amount of self-discipline and determination. We are incredibly proud of Benjamin, and we cannot wait to see what he goes on to accomplish in his future.” ￼
