Benjamin Boccabella

 Blaine County School District

Wood River High School student Benjamin Boccabella has received the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal for his commitment to public service and community improvement.

Recipients must complete 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development (exploring talents, hobbies and interests), and 200 hours of physical fitness activities.

They also must immerse themselves in a new environment or culture for five days.

