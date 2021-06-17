Wood River High School will adopt a trimester schedule in the fall, the Blaine County School District board of trustees determined Tuesday night, walking back a planned shift to a quarter system due to technical challenges with the district’s school management software.
The high school had planned to move ahead in the fall with a quarter system that allowed for certain ongoing classes, such as band, to be taken over the course of a half-year semester block. But the district’s management software, Skyward, was unable to accommodate that schedule, Principal Julia Grafft told the board last week—forcing the school to change its plans.
“Here in the 11th hour, we realized we could not run the schedule as planned,” Grafft said.
That left Wood River with several options, Grafft said: adopt a quarter system without the semester-long blocks, return to the school’s pre-pandemic two-semester model with seven-period days or bring back the trimester schedule that the school used up until 2010.
In a survey of students, staff and parents conducted by the Donovan Group, 76% of staff members and 44% of parents said they would like to see the school adopt a trimester model. Just under half of students said they would prefer a quad schedule. The two-semester, seven-period-a-day model—which leaves students with the heaviest course load, according to Grafft—was the least popular choice among all three groups surveyed.
Under the trimester model, currently used at the secondary level at the Carey School, students will take five classes at a time for three 12-week periods. This model provides for a more balanced course load, Grafft said, but can lead to gaps in learning. For instance, she said, a student taking Spanish language classes would only take Spanish two of the three trimesters.
Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt the trimester schedule, starting this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In