Wood River High School Principal John Pearce and Transportation Supervisor Lance Doby will step down from their positions at the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Blaine County School District announced this week, bringing the total number of administrators leaving the district this year to seven.
Pearce is leaving “to pursue new career opportunities” after five years in his role, the district said in a statement Tuesday. Doby is “moving into a position in the private sector.”
“We would like to thank John for his leadership and dedication to the students, staff and families of Wood River High School,” Interim Superintendent Fritz Peters said in a statement. “Mr. Pearce worked daily to bring equity to all students at WRHS.”
The announcement follows news of five other administrators stepping down from their roles at the end of the year. Silver Creek High School Principal Mike Glenn, Carey School Principal John Peck, and Interim Superintendent—and former Wood River Middle School Principal—Fritz Peters will all retire this summer. Director of Technology Theresa McGoffin and District Finance Manager Bryan Fletcher are also stepping down from their positions.
The district announced last week that it had hired four new administrators to start in the 2021-22 school year: Kayla Burton to serve as principal of the Carey School, Adam Johnson to fill a newly created assistant superintendent role, Cheryl Sanderson to serve as district finance manager and Madeline Cunningham Muschamp to serve as vice principal of Wood River High School. Wood River Middle School Interim Principal Robert Ditch, who previously served as vice principal of the school, will move into the principal role permanently next year.
