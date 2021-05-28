Current Vice Principal Julia Grafft will serve as principal of Wood River High School starting next year, the Blaine County School District board of trustees confirmed in a vote Tuesday night.
Grafft will replace Principal John Pearce, who is leaving the district to pursue other opportunities.
“One of the comments I’ve heard recently is students often say that if you need something done, go see Ms. Grafft,” Interim Superintendent Fritz Peters said in Tuesday’s board meeting.
Grafft has worked with the Blaine County School District since 2001, serving as a teacher and coach before becoming vice principal of Wood River High School in 2015. Prior to joining the district, she worked as an English and social studies teacher in the Pocatello School District.
Pearce is one of four principals in the BCSD stepping down at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Silver Creek Principal Mike Glenn, Carey Principal John Peck and Peters—who served as Wood River Middle School principal before becoming interim superintendent this year—are all leaving the district.
