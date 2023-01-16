Wood River High School will be hosting a seminar Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the Idaho Business for Education’s youth apprenticeship program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Campus’ Minnie Moore Room.
The seminar will include information about how local businesses can benefit from expansions in a qualified workforce through apprenticeships.
Idaho Business for Education’s program includes nationally registered standards for apprenticeships through the Idaho Department of Labor to assist businesses with employment for local students interested in pursuing a career.
