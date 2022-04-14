A Wood River Middle School team won the “Battle of the Books” reading event at Victory Middle School in Meridian on April 9.
Two teams from the Hailey school participated in the tournament, with one team, the Page Turning Potatoes, winning the whole thing. Reagan Flannigan, Charlotte Brickley, Catherine Herrera, Aoife O’Reilly Hayden Barbre competed for the winning team.
The Battle of the Books is a statewide voluntary reading and comprehension program designed to expose students to quality literature. The program is built to assist students from grades four through nine—regardless of their reading ability—to broaden their reading interests, increase reading comprehension, and promote academic excellence and cooperative learning.
The competition is split by grade level. It is designed like a quiz show, in which students are required to read from a list of books and answer a series of questions based on the content, title and author of the selected books.
In the third year that the Wood River Middle School library sponsored the event, the school sent two Wood River Valley teams to the regional competition, The Fruity Kanyes and the victorious Page Turning Potatoes squad. ￼
