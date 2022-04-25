Numerous Wood River High School seniors walked away from school last Monday night with smiles on their faces and promissory certificates in hand after dozens of Blaine County businesses and organizations doled out scholarships to support their higher education.
In a ceremony at the Hailey school to collectively distribute tens of thousands of dollars, students were praised for their endeavors in high school and their aspirations for the future.
The local scholarships awarded were:
- The MC Environment Scholarship—Olivia Camilli.
- AGL First Generation Scholarship—Maria Jose Gonzales, Gabe Douglas, Maria Reyes.
- Wood River Middle School PTA Scholarship—Gabe Douglas.
- Hailey Rotary Club Scholarship—Kaia Wolfrom, Cole Bertoni, Mykelti Blackburn, Amari Caballero, Maria Jose Gonzales, Cesar Llantoy, Gabe Douglas, Eduardo Escalera- Ramirez, Andrea Ruiz
- Apple’s Bar and Grill Scholarship—Maria Reyes.
- Wood River Medical Society Scholarship—Ken Blas.
- Heather Minor Events Scholarship—Malia Foley.
- Alan and Diane Johnson Scholarship—Malia Foley.
- Ashley C Yagla Memorial Scholarship—Maria Jose Gonzales.
- Wilson Woodyard Residential Construction Scholarship—Ross Saleen.
- Helen Jeffrey Environmental Scholarship—Olivia Camilli.
- BCEA Education & Member’s Student Scholarship—Ashley Eggers.
- Blaine County Education Foundation—Cesar Tellez.
- Wende Lee Thorton Memorial Scholarship—Heron Barriga.
- James & Barbara Cimino Memorial Scholarship—Brendan King.
- Bellevue Elementary School PTA Scholarship—Gabe Douglas.
- Upper Big Wood River Grange #192 Scholarship—RaeAnne Sloan.
- Jean Todhunter Scholarship—Heron Barriga.
- Betty Murphy Blaine County Democrats Scholarship—Cesar Tellez.
- Teachers for Teachers Scholarship—Heron Barriga.
- Josh Pollock Memorial Scholarship—Gabe Douglas.
- Blaine County Education Foundation Scholarship—Heron Barriga.
- Tate’s Scholarship—Ashley Eggers, Kaia Wolfrom.
- Ketchum and Sun Valley Rotary Scholarship—Cesar Tellez, Adriana Enriquez-Gonzalaz, Eduardo Escalera-Ramirez, Maria Jose Gonzales, Ashley Eggers, Mykelti Blackburn, Gabe Douglas, Brandon Enders, Adri Meyer, Keyle Potts.
- Bliss Architect Scholarship – Gabe Douglas.
- Sun Valley Museum of Art Scholarship—Keyle Potts, Luke Mauldin, Mattigan Monsche, Tatum Vontver, Luke Mauldin, Tatum Vontver, Maria Reyes.
- Grit Scholarship—Maria Jose Gonzales, Maria Reyes, Gabe Douglas, Kaia Wolfrom, Cole Bertoni, Johan Bravo Palomera, Keyle Potts.
- Bob Shay Scholarship—Johan Bravo Palomera, Heron Barriga.
- Students of Hispanic Origin Scholarship—Heron Barriga, Mariya Cueva- Calderon, Adriana Enrique-Gonzalez, Alexis Macias, Maria Reyes, Andrea Ruiz, Janileth Ruiz Vargas, Mylee Yancan, Maria Jose Gonzales.
- Gregg Stowe Building Contractors of WRV Scholarship—Ross Saleen.
- Cindy Kesting Memorial Scholarship—Flor Vasquez Saldana, Cherry Phorasri.
- Sonja Tarnay Scholarship—Keyle Potts.
- Girl Friday Scholarship—Anja Grover.
- Community Engagement Scholarship—Malia Foley, Ashley Eggers, Cesar Tellez, Maria Jose Gonzales, Kaia Wolfrom, Charlotte Loomis, Gabe Douglas.
- Ollie’s Gift: The Olivia Stimac Memorial Scholarship—Gabe Douglas, Emma Wright.
- Emmanuel “Great Hearted” Scholarship—Amari Caballero.
- Nosotros United Scholarship—Maria Jose Gonzales, Cesar Tellez.
- Dave Spaulding Memorial Scholarship—Maria Jose Gonzales.
- Nicholas Maartin Family Foundation Scholarship—Cole Bertoni, Eduardo Escalera Ramirez.
- Dual Immersion Scholarship—Ross Saleen.
- Nicholas & Company Culinary Scholarship—Cole Bertoni.
- PEO Chapter CH Myrtle Bradshaw Scholarship—Charlotte Loomis.
- Sun Valley Realtors—Kaia Wolfrom.
