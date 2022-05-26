Wood River High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony Friday, May 27, in Phil Homer stadium at the Hailey school. The event will begin at 4 p.m., with the gates opening at 3 p.m.
The ceremony will be streamed live on the Wood River High School Facebook page.
The school is asking attendees to be seated at the football field by 3:45 p.m., and is also asking attendees to bring their own chairs and or blankets to sit on. Early entry to place chairs will not be permitted.
In case of inclement weather, each graduate will receive four tickets for their guests to attend the ceremony in the school's gym. Tickets will be distributed at the graduation practice, held Friday at 9 a.m.
Photos of the graduates will be taken during the ceremony and will be available on the school's website after the ceremony. The school is asking attendees not to approach the stage during the ceremony, as there will be time afterward to take photos.
All guests are required to abide by School District campus policies, and the use of noise makers, alcohol, tobacco, vapes or drugs are strictly forbidden.
To stream the ceremony online, visit the school's Facebook page, or visit the school’s YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In