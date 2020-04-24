A senior at Wood River High School has been chosen as a semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program.
Zoe Simon of Hailey is one of six Idahoans to be selected as a semifinalist this year. She was one of three Wood River Valley students invited to apply for the program.
“Congratulations to these re-markable students, their families and their schools on being chosen for this prestigious national program,” Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement.
Semifinalists are selected for consideration based on the SAT or ACT scores. Each state typically has two academic finalists chosen from the semifinalists, one boy and one girl. Up to 161 students may receive the Presidential Scholars honor.
Finalists will be chosen in May. Usually, finalists are given an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June to participate in a ceremony at the White House. Those plans may be changed this year due to COVID-19, the Idaho State Department of Education said in a statement.
Simon was also one of 150 high school seniors from around the country selected as a Coca-Cola Scholar this year, for which she received a $20,000 college scholarship.
Congratulation to you Zoe. Sad that you have to get any closer to this wakjob President's administration and DeVos dept of education and misinformation.
