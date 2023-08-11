As the next school year quickly approaches, Wood River Middle School will welcome a new leadership team with Principal Donna Pierson and Assistant Principal Christopher Koch.
Pierson served as the school’s assistant principal for the past three years under Rob Ditch, who unexpectedly announced his retirement following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Koch, who describes himself as a “jack of all trades,” has worked in a variety of roles in the Blaine County School District for 15 years, from substitute teacher to a paraprofessional in special education to basketball coach to working in the Information Technology Department. He also taught a leadership class and worked as a science teacher at Silver Creek High School, teaching “four different sciences to four different grades.”
A New Hampshire native, Koch has lived in the Wood River Valley for 30 years, serving as mayor of Bellevue for 10 years and on the Bellevue City Council seven years before that.
Over the years, Koch has also continuously pursued his own education, earning the necessary certifications that put him in the right position to apply for the assistant principal job.
Koch said he was “really nervous” interviewing for the job, even wearing a suit and tie, which is atypical for the tall, good-humored man well known across the district and more often seen in athletic garb.
Pierson was born and raised in Idaho, graduating from Wood River High School in 1986. She was gone for 35 years, spending her career teaching in Oregon while raising her three daughters. Pierson taught fourth and fifth grade for 21 years in Salem and was for 13 years a professor at Corban University.
While she said she loves being in the classroom, Pierson always had her eye on administration, earning her master’s degree in education administration in 2010, she told the Express.
However, the pull of the classroom and love of working directly with students kept her from pursuing a career in administration until she saw what seemed like the perfect opportunity as assistant principal in a place she loved and knew well.
Pierson also has extensive experience as an instructional mentor.
“I love leading teachers,” she said.
Of Pierson thus far, Koch said, “She’s been on a roll,” working nonstop over the summer, and “I’ve not ever seen her not smiling.”
Pierson acknowledges the move to principal “happened really fast,” but when the position opened, she knew she wanted to apply. “I feel like this staff, school, and community deserves somebody who has a solid understanding of what has gone on over the last few years,” she said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and some challenges related to behavior among students and morale among staff.
“There’s a lot of TLC that needs to happen,” she said.
Both Pierson and Koch stressed over and over the importance of relationship building, among staff, families and students.
“This is the business of people, not programs,” Pierson said.
While Pierson’s tenure at the district has been shorter, she stressed the importance of the positive relationships she has built over the past three years. “I have a really great team behind me,” she said. “I don’t feel alone. There are amazing professionals in the building. My title is principal, but this is a team. We are equals in so many ways in education. I can’t make decisions alone. I can’t do the work alone. This is a family.”
Koch stressed the importance of relationships he’s built throughout the district as well as the community. He said his diversity of experience gives him a unique perspective on different students, working in different schools, as well as through community service.
In addition to serving as an elected official, Koch has been involved with numerous nonprofits, including The Hunger Coalition, The Advocates, Silver Creek Preserve, and the Wood River Humane Society.
As mayor, Koch said, “I was tasked with the duty of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the entire city, juggling different aspects, and helping people with problems. It’s all about teamwork. It’s all about the ‘we.’ If we succeed then everyone benefits. The best thing we can do is help each other.”
Of working in middle school, Pierson said she loves the age group. “They are in an in-between place. They’re not little kids anymore, but they’re not grown up. . . they are figuring out their place and who they are in the world. I love helping them navigate that.”
Pierson acknowledged both the physically and social-emotional challenges facing students. There’s also the huge change in starting 6th grade, in addition to merging from the different elementary schools in the district, she added. “Middle School is a hard time. . . We are helping them figure out how to navigate those changes, help them make good choices, and love them through that.”
Koch said the age group requires understanding, caring, letting them know their voices are heard and helping them understanding the “why.”
Pierson and Koch both stressed the importance of making behavior expectations very clear to students and maintaining consistency.
Addressing some of the challenges in recent years, Pierson said going forward she will focus on the “very evidence-based” Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework. She discussed the importance of using disciplinary issues as learning opportunities.
“We know a more punitive approach is not effective,” Pierson said, pointing to a large body of supporting research. “If you give affirmations and positive feedback, that’s what changes behavior when kids do really bad stuff.”
She noted Koch’s training in restorative justice practices, and “helping students understand how their choices impact others.”
Koch and Pierson also spoke to the importance of communication with parents and families, regarding both problems and an emphasis on celebrating accomplishments and positive behavior.
“I’m excited and the staff is excited,” Pierson said. “We are trying to be proactive rather than reactive. We got stuck in a reactive loop the past few years. We are really going to hit it proactively this year.”
Koch discussed identifying kids who are struggling and supporting them, “helping them problem solve to figure out how they can be more successful.”
Pierson added the leveraging of social workers and counselors. “When kids are struggling, we know that every behavior is a communication,” she said. “They need something or are avoiding something. Our job is to crack the code.”
And Pierson acknowledged the impact the pandemic has had as a “shared trauma” for both teachers and students. For many students, “that social development kind of stopped when we shut down.” They lost some learning, “but mostly they lost social emotional development. Our kids were behaving in a way we expect elementary students to behave. They didn’t know how to navigate those social interactions.”
And Pierson acknowledged that many teachers have struggled. “We’re going to take care of our teachers They need to be appreciated. They need to be taken care of as a whole person. We will figure out how to meet their needs.”
Pierson said her line to staff is consistently, “‘How are you doing, what do you need and how can I help you?’ If I can help teachers then they can help the students.”
“Again,” said Koch, “We are a family. We help build each other up and support each other.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In