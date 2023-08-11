Donna Pierson and new Assistant Principal Christopher Koch

New Wood River Middle School Principal Donna Pierson and new Assistant Principal Christopher Koch prepare for the new year. 

 Express photo by Willy Cook

As the next school year quickly approaches, Wood River Middle School will welcome a new leadership team with Principal Donna Pierson and Assistant Principal Christopher Koch.

Pierson served as the school’s assistant principal for the past three years under Rob Ditch, who unexpectedly announced his retirement following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Koch, who describes himself as a “jack of all trades,” has worked in a variety of roles in the Blaine County School District for 15 years, from substitute teacher to a paraprofessional in special education to basketball coach to working in the Information Technology Department. He also taught a leadership class and worked as a science teacher at Silver Creek High School, teaching “four different sciences to four different grades.”

