Wood River Middle School Principal Rob Ditch announced his resignation this week after 13 years with the Blaine County School District.
Ditch started in 2010 as the vice-principal at the middle school before accepting the principal position in 2020.
Ditch said he and his wife and three children are relocating overseas.
“It’s something we have been talking about doing for a long time,” he said. “It’s something we have wanted to do as a family, and this seemed like the best possible time. It’s one of those things you can put off forever and never do.”
Ditch previously worked at an international school, and said it is always something to which he hopes to return. His family is planning on moving to Spain, where he said he will likely look for work as an administrator after spending some time traveling.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time working here,” he said. “The staff at Wood River Middle School is amazing, as are my colleagues across the district. I’m proud to have been a part of that team. They are outstanding educators who really care about what is right for the kids.”
Ditch also described the kids he’s gotten to work with and the community in which he raised his own kids as “outstanding.”
“We’re sad to see Mr. Ditch move on, but very happy for him and his family,” said Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy. “The district is conducting an internal search, with an interest in filling this position with an exceptional administrator who understands our culture and our challenges.”
