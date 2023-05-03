Wood River High School has earned Level 1 status in the National Federation of State High School Association’s honor roll—the first Idaho school to earn the designation.
The association’s school honor roll is a national recognition program that promotes professional development for high school coaches by offering online education courses through the NFHS learning center.
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Wood River High School for being the first school in Idaho to take this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” NFHS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Karissa Niehoff said. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Wood River High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
