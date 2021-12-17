Facing a statewide teacher shortage, the Blaine County school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to launch a new program designed to help existing district employees transition to full-time teaching positions.
The initiative—known as the “grown your own” program—aims to assist candidates already rooted in the area in acquiring a bachelor’s degree and or a teaching certificate at one of several accredited regional universities. Ideally, that will funnel current staff into open teaching roles, helping the district retain employees and fill open spots without entering an increasingly difficult hiring market.
According to the plan, the district will cover the cost of tuition and books for approved classes as long as participants produce a transcript showing the successful completion of each class and the number of total credits earned. The trustees on Tuesday did not specify how much the district would pay in a given year.
Applicants to the “grow your own” program must be full-time employees in good standing with the Blaine County School District. They must also receive a recommendation from a supervisor and complete a “request to participate” form. University classes and programs must not interfere with their Blaine County School District duties, whatever they may be.
In an effort not to overburden participants, the program partnered with universities that provide fully online or hybrid options. With these options, candidates should be able to work a full-time job, raise a family and attend university all at the same time, according to a presentation made to the board Tuesday night. Current participating universities include Western Governors University, Grand Canyon University, Northwest Nazarene University, College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.
Other districts have already felt the sting of the area’s teaching shortage. In September, the Associated Press reported that the Filer School District shut down for nearly two weeks due to a lack of teachers and substitutes, which sent the district scrambling to find and hire qualified replacements. Blaine County is looking to avoid such as crisis while also rewarding its current staff and deepening bonds in the community, trustees said.
A very similar “grow your own” program has been implemented in the New Plymouth School District in western Idaho, using money from a grant earmarked for addressing its shortage of teachers. In New Plymouth, applicants could request a maximum of $5,250 per school year, as long as they met similar certification requirements and evaluation criteria. ￼
