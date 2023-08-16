(Part 3 of a three-part series.)
Addressing the early childhood education challenges facing families and providers in the Wood River Valley requires money.
The United States is a major outlier among wealthier nations, spending on average $500 per year per toddler, while other rich nations spend an average of $14,000 per year, according to a 2021 study by The Hamilton Project at The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit think tank.
A community needs assessment conducted by the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative found that most families were “unable to pay more than $30 a day per child, and providers unable to sustain their businesses without charging at least $40 a day per child. The lack of “off-hours care options for families and low wages for childcare providers also contribute to the crisis, affecting both working parents and employers, who often struggle to find and retain staff.”
In addition to funding, solutions to address accessibility and affordability also desperately require a shared focus and coordination, said Martin Balben, Early Learning Collaborative project director for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (AEYC).
While many families and providers share the same struggles across the state of Idaho, there is a lack of cohesion in accessing support and efficiently using available resources, Balben said.
When the Wood River Women’s Foundation’s more than 300 members voted on an issue for their first ever focus grant, Board President Sandy McCullough said by a large margin they were “willing to take a leap of faith on the size of the grant and the multi-year approach” toward the ambitious goal of “closing the opportunity gap in education.” Awarding $200,000 over two years (2022 and 2023) to the AEYC, the members are seeking to “move the needle in a meaningful way,”, she said.
While the Foundation has in the past put grant money toward smaller related efforts such as Head Start, (which no longer operates in the valley), preschool playground equipment, a Bellevue library expansion, and a ready-for-kindergarten program “each thing made a small dent in the problem but the problem continued without any visible movement in the statistics,” McCollough said. “Half the kids in valley are coming into kindergarten not ready to learn.”
Thus was born the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative, one of 25 collaboratives statewide under the AEYC umbrella.
Every community faces unique challenges, Balben noted, but the collaboratives take a systemic approach, and “give tools and resources to local communities to figure out how to connect the early childhood system and more effectively get it working for providers and families.”
Balben said the Wood River Valley has things working in its favor, especially the “robust philanthropic community.”
But there are also unique barriers, such as new preschools wanting to open or existing ones wanting to expand but unable to overcome the price of real estate. The Sweet Clover School was forced to shut its doors in June because its landlord sold the house it was based in, and the program has since been unable to find an affordable new space.
And with the rapidly growing population, most centers in the Wood River Valley have a waitlist.
In Teton Valley, Balben noted, an actual house was donated and moved off the donor’s property to a location where a new preschool could open. Other communities have seen people step up and offer spaces at a heavily discounted rate, he said.
And while wages may be higher on average for childcare workers than in other parts of the state, so is cost of living. Support for paying childcare professionals better wages is a big focus for the AEYC, Balben said.
Kathryn Ivers, project director of the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative, described a program called Wonderschool, a free business management tool to help providers operate more effectively and efficiently.
With Idaho’s “licensing standards the loosest in the country, including Puerto Rico and Guam,” according to Balben, families face a lot of unknowns, with options vastly varying in quality. And Balben works hard to combat any shaming of parents, many who are just surviving and nearly all who are trying to do best by their children.
That’s where the collaboratives step in to offer training and resources to at-home providers, Balben explained, with a big focus on literacy and kindergarten preparedness.
Ivers described the Collaborative’s local early learning workshops for families, which teach parents and informal caregivers about brain development and developmentally enriching play-based activities.
“If you aren’t licensed and are taking care of kids, we don’t want to push you away,” said Ivers. “We want to bring more caregivers into the fold, and ask, ‘How can we support you?’”
The AYEC also works with the state’s quality rating system, called STARS, to improve accountability.
Local libraries play a big role in supporting early childhood education. The Community Library in Ketchum doesn’t have any residential requirements to get a library card and holds a story and craft hour every week. It also partners with The Hunger Coalition to operate the Bloom Truck, which bring both books and free lunches to the far reaches of the county.
The Bellevue and Hailey Public libraries leverage grant funding and partnerships to provide summer reading programs, story hours, fairs, and after school activities, among other efforts.
The Bellevue and Hailey libraries also participate in a program called First Books, explained Hailey Children’s Librarian Elize Dekoltz, which provides a reading and a new book each month, both in English and Spanish, for kids to take home and build their own libraries.
The program also includes a newsletter packed with activities and tips for enhancing comprehension and literacy.
Bellevue Library Director Kristin Gearhart is constantly working to help parents develop techniques and access resources to build their kids’ literacy foundation from a very young age. For caregivers, “I want to help you understand what you can do,” she said. “I will teach you how to read for your kids. I am here as guide for you. If I don’t know the answer I will help find out.”
Partnering with the Collaborative, the Hailey and Bellevue libraries last December hosted events during which “Kindergarten Readiness Kits” worth $250 each were given to families after they attended a 90-minute “ready for kindergarten” class.
Balben and Ivers also work with businesses to educate and promote finding ways to accommodate childcare needs of employees.
On affordability, Ivers detailed a new partnership with the Blaine County Charitable Fund to offer childcare subsidies for families on the brink of homelessness. She said another program is being worked on to provide funds to families struggling but who don’t meet the Charitable Fund’s qualifications, as well as helping providers become certified to take payment from the Idaho Child Care Program. Ivers said only two in the valley currently accept payments from the state-run subsidy program.
When Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy accepted the job in 2021, he eliminated the tuition paid by families for preschool at Bellevue and Hailey Elementary Schools, both which offer half-day free preschool for 4-year-olds.
Ivers and the Collaborative have held two provider gatherings, helping to facilitate resource sharing and building community. As a new organization, Ivers is also constantly working on outreach efforts to both spread information about the Collaborative’s work as well as solicit donations.
The need for off-hours childcare, especially in resort communities, continues to present a major challenge, Balben said, in that existing providers can barely sustain Monday through Friday 9-5 hours.
Ivers noted that helping existing local providers keep their doors open is in itself one of her major efforts.
Facing what can be a challenging political environment, Balben also works heavily in advocacy at the legislative and policy-making level.
The Wood River Women’s Foundation’s grant came at a fortuitous time to launch the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative. In 2021, the state rejected $6 million in federal funding and with it the renewal of a grant that the Idaho AEYC had previously used to support things like children’s library programs, kindergarten readiness programs, support for homeschooling families and programs to help families find childcare providers.
After a contentious 2-hour debate, lawmakers voted 36-34 to reject the federal grant money (and later in the day rejected again in a 37-31 vote). At the time, Rep. Charlie Shepard, R-Riggins commented, “I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going. We are really hurting the family unit in the process.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said the funding was tied to a political agenda. “The goal in the long run is to be able to take our children from birth and to be able to start indoctrinating them and teaching them to be activists,” she said.
However, speaking to the economic significance of childcare support, The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged approval of the bill, and Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, stated in an email to representatives: “For Idaho employers, the lack of childcare options costs us $248 million in turnover and $166 million in absenteeism annually.”
To Balben, who works across all political lines and largely in very conservative communities, his organization’s work to facilitate early learning opportunities is at its core about helping working families raise their kids.
“Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, these challenges to raise a family and keep food on the table and a roof over their head are very real,” he said.
And through the collaboratives, the approach is to allow individual communities to identify their priorities and make their own decisions.
Balben has little time nor patience for fringe groups, grandstanding and hypocritical politicians.
“It’s time to stop playing make-believe and pretending to care about families as a society,” he said. “If your policies don’t match with your rhetoric, it’s time to stop playing make-believe.”
In addition, spending money to give very young kids the educational foundation to succeed in life is conservative, he said, in that it saves societal resources and thus money down the road.
“Ninety percent of the Statehouse wants to see Early Childhood Education work for families in Idaho,” he said.
While the challenges loom large, Balben said he sees very encouraging things happening in the Wood River Valley.
The work of the nascent Collaborative makes the challenges less isolating for families, providers, and the community as a whole, he said.
And for Ivers, every conversation about both the problems and the solutions represents a huge step forward.
To learn more or connect to resources go to Wood River Early Learning Collaborative (wrelc.org) ￼
