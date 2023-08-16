Lee Dabney

Lee Dabney hosts a story hour and craft time hour every Monday at Community Library in Ketchum, part of the free resources available in the Wood River Valley to support the education of preschool-aged children.

(Part 3 of a three-part series.)

Addressing the early childhood education challenges facing families and providers in the Wood River Valley requires money.

The United States is a major outlier among wealthier nations, spending on average $500 per year per toddler, while other rich nations spend an average of $14,000 per year, according to a 2021 study by The Hamilton Project at The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit think tank.

Story time

Libraries play a big role in supporting early childhood education in the Wood River Valley, particularly for those struggling to find—or afford—daycare or preschool.
The community library

The nonprofit Community Library offers programs regardless of where they live.

