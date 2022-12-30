After years of disruption due to the COVID-19, Wood River Middle School is taking steps to return a sense of normalcy to its classrooms—and to renew an inclusive culture for its students.
Lately, those steps have been thrust into the spotlight as more than two dozen area residents submitted letters to Blaine County School District board of trustees alleging mistreatment of Black and Latino students of Wood River Middle and High schools.
The district is investigating those allegations of racism, according to board Chairman Keith Roark, and plans to address the issue after facts have been collected and reviewed.
“Steps were already being taken prior to receiving these letters that occurred in a period of about 48 hours last week,” Roark said. “I’m encouraged that we have so many people who are concerned about these kinds of issues, but I do believe it’s critically important to separate fact from assumption or speculation, and it’s also important to provide the public an overview of the plans that the board has to address these issues.”
Wood River Middle School Principal Rob Ditch told the Express that efforts towards building an inclusive environment were in the works far before the allegations came to light, and the school plans on taking the necessary steps to ensure that kids continue to feel safe and included.
“As a staff, we of course want our kids to feel included and a strong sense of belonging,” Ditch said. “A lot of it is getting on the same page, to make sure we are speaking the same language and pursuing the same priorities. We need to identify those and map out where we go from here. Our intention is to be as productive with that as possible, and to build a culture that supports kids and their learning— that’s the bottom line.”
To deal with the issues, the middle school has started parent-advisory listening groups to give parents an opportunity to express their concerns about how to make the school a place where all students feel they will not be judged on their race or appearance.
“What we are seeing at Wood River Middle School is a reconnection with families and trying to right the ship after a couple years of COVID,” Ditch said. “One of the things we are doing to achieve this is to start a parent-advisory group.”
Ditch said the group held its first meeting earlier in December. The topic on the agenda, drawn from community feedback, was “developing a more inclusive school culture.”
“We want to reconnect with the parents after the policies over the last few years,” he said. “We really haven’t invited parents into buildings due to the policies of the last few years, but going forward we really need to bring the parents’ voices back into the conversation again and really connect with them so we can create a great school for our kids.”
To reconnect with parents, school administrators have to first hear their concerns, Ditch said.
“Frankly, we took their feedback about the topic of growing a more inclusive culture at Wood River Middle School,” Ditch said. “It was really a lot of listening. It’s really to give them the opportunity to give the school’s feedback, and for us to take that feedback and act on it in appropriate ways.”
In response to feedback, the district called in the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights—a group based in Boise that provides educational programming, content and support for companies and municipalities looking to establish human rights initiatives—to discuss ways to improve the culture.
“The center came in and met with our staff,” Ditch said. “We looked at data and had conversations about the necessary resources that would be useful as we take our next steps. Basically, we are working in partnership with the center—but [the] work is ours to be done to help our teachers and our students feel like they belong at Wood River Middle School.
“The tools and resources Wassmuth provided will be a good starting point for us as our students and community change and how we need to adapt.” ￼
