middle school students

Wood River Middle School students on break in March.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

After years of disruption due to the COVID-19, Wood River Middle School is taking steps to return a sense of normalcy to its classrooms—and to renew an inclusive culture for its students.

Lately, those steps have been thrust into the spotlight as more than two dozen area residents submitted letters to Blaine County School District board of trustees alleging mistreatment of Black and Latino students of Wood River Middle and High schools.

The district is investigating those allegations of racism, according to board Chairman Keith Roark, and plans to address the issue after facts have been collected and reviewed.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments