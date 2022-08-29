21-08-25-Blaine County School First Day 7 Roland.jpg (copy)

Hailey Elementary would get a new roof if voters approve the Blaine County School District's proposed levy on Tuesday.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District will ask voters Tuesday to approve a levy of up to $5 million per year for five years to cover the costs of maintaining and renovating district-owned buildings. Citing a pressing need to address district facilities, the school board unanimously agreed to put the question on the August ballot during its regular monthly meeting on June 14.

Voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations around Blaine County and its cities. To find your polling place, you can visit the elections office website at www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. Under the Quick Links section of the page are several ways to find the precinct you live in and where that precinct casts ballots on Election Day.

The question on Tuesday's the ballot will be whether the Board of Trustees should be authorized to levy the desired amount of $5 million per year, continuing each year thereafter through the end of fiscal year 2027. The levy will total $25 million over five years, but, according to the board, this money will not be available all at once.

Retrofitting the HVAC system at Wood River Middle School is one of the school district’s top priorities.

