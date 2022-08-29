The Blaine County School District will ask voters Tuesday to approve a levy of up to $5 million per year for five years to cover the costs of maintaining and renovating district-owned buildings. Citing a pressing need to address district facilities, the school board unanimously agreed to put the question on the August ballot during its regular monthly meeting on June 14.
Voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations around Blaine County and its cities. To find your polling place, you can visit the elections office website at www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. Under the Quick Links section of the page are several ways to find the precinct you live in and where that precinct casts ballots on Election Day.
The question on Tuesday's the ballot will be whether the Board of Trustees should be authorized to levy the desired amount of $5 million per year, continuing each year thereafter through the end of fiscal year 2027. The levy will total $25 million over five years, but, according to the board, this money will not be available all at once.
If approved, the Aug. 30 Plant Facilities Levy would have a property tax impact of not more than $34.90 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value in the community, according to district estimates.
According to the district, these projects would cover improving, maintaining, and repairing existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements. They would also include furnishing and equipping buildings, safety and security improvements, LED lighting, and updates to mechanical systems, appliances, technology, and heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities.
The Blaine County School District enlisted the aid of Design West Architecture to determine the priorities and associated costs for the district’s facilities, which are organized to include needs in safety, building preservation, health, usability, energy savings and security.
Earlier this year, the district facilities committee, which included Trustee Dan Turner, BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy, former BCSD Finance Director Cheryl Sanderson, Director of Buildings and Grounds Howie Royal and Residential Construction Instructor Ian Blacker reviewed Design West’s building condition evaluation and recommended substantial improvements to security equipment and building systems across the district to ensure the safety of staff and students.
The evaluation included over 150 instances of needs for renovation or repair on the various facilities across Blaine County.
According to the district, if the levy is passed by voters, 2023’s renovation schedule is set to include a $3.8 million retrofit to Wood River Middle School’s HVAC system, a $670,000 total replacement of Carey High Schools running track, a $204,750 installation of a dust collection system at the Community Campus and a $266,760 replacement of Wood River High School’s hot water and domestic boilers, bringing the total for year one’s renovations to $4,981,510.
The 2024 schedule would include renovations that total $4,992,947. Alturas Elementary is set to have its HVAC system retrofitted, cooling tower replaced and the replacement of air intake systems with energy recovery units. Both Bellevue Elementary and the Community Campus are slated to have a near-total roof replacements, Carey elementary will receive replacements in its freezers and gym bleachers and Hemingway is set for a partial roof replacement. Wood River High will receive a tennis court resurface, while Silver Creek High will have its air intake units replaced and LED lights replaced in the parking lot.
2025 will feature district-wide renovations including partial roof replacements at Hailey Elementary and Carey High School that total $4,968,243. 2026’s renovation schedule includes new roofs for Silver Creek High School, Carey Elementary and the rest of Hailey Elementary, as well as district-wide LED installation that total $4,985,219 and 2027’s total is slated for $5,064,194. The grand total by the end of the renovation schedule is slated for $24,992,113.
I don’t doubt that the need is real, but it’s time for the BCSD to seek more funding from the state who is boasting a $2 billion surplus. After the debacle of terminating a Superintendent, ($650,000) to the McKinnsey “ consultants (multi millions) I for one am not willing to support this levy and will vote. Against it tomorrow!
We already have 2 permanent overrides that make up more than half of our property taxes.
Please join me in sending a message to the BCSD that they cannot keep coming to the tax payers for their poor financial management of the district.
Totally agree with you about the pay out to Barber!!
“Joint news release
Here is the text of Tuesday’s Blaine County School District-McKinstry news release:
Blaine County School District and McKinstry jointly announce the amicable settlement of their dispute over energy-retrofit work performed on eight district buildings. The conflict led to litigation in May 2012,with McKinstry as the plaintiff.
As part of the agreement, all claims and counterclaims in the lawsuit will be dismissed. Terms of the settlement included an exchange of final payments. The district agreed to pay McKinstry $665,612 for work completed. To relieve the district of the need to apply levy funds to legal costs, McKinstry will pay the district $800,000 for use toward attorney fees. In addition, the district and McKinstry have entered into a 25-year agreement to ensure $9.5 million in energy savings.
Board Chairman Paul Bates said, “We have world-class systems in place that are valued at $20 million. When considering the Department of Energy grant and Idaho Power incentive payments, and the payback from the guaranteed energy savings, conservatively we acquired $20 million worth of systems for an estimated $5 million. We know that we have excellent systems in place that will provide superior learning environments for our students and staff for the next 25 plus years.”
McKinstry assisted the district in obtaining the $5 million grant from the Department of Energy to offset a portion of the project. Utility rebates totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars were also obtained for the benefit of the district as a result of the work.
“We believe the agreement reached is a fair and equitable way to resolve our differences and move forward,” said McKinstry Vice President Ash Awad, who participated in settlement discussions. “One thing the parties have never disagreed about is the rationale for McKinstry’s work. Both the district and McKinstry focused first and foremost on improving the learning environment for the students of Blaine County.”
Awad continued: “The work performed by McKinstry has resulted in improvements to air quality, keeping students, teachers, staff, and parents healthier. Systems that were aging have been replaced with systems that are environmentally sustainable and reduce energy consumption. These projects have also improved students’ ability to learn, with better lighting and reduced noise.”
Business Manager Mike Chatterton, who led the Blaine County School District efforts toward a final settlement said, “Further savings of over $2 million were realized during negotiations with the completion of interactive education tools at each school, and other costs including reduced maintenance and operation costs, which more than cover the remaining portion of legal fees.”
“School bonds and levies would remain”
