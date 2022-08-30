Voters approved a new tax levy Tuesday to fund updates, improvements and maintenance to public school buildings on Tuesday, arming the Blaine County School District with some $25 million spread across the next five years.
With all precincts reporting just before 10 p.m., just more than 70% of Blaine County voters cast ballots in favor of the levy, well clear of the 55% required under Idaho code. In all, 1,759 people voted in favor of the levy, while 753 voted against it, according to the unofficial results published by the Blaine County elections office. The results will be made official after a canvas of the votes by the Blaine County commissioners in the coming weeks.
The money, allocated in roughly $5 million annual installments through 2027, will cover the major projects off of a more than 150-item punch list of repairs and renovations identified in a districtwide facilities evaluation conducted by an ad-hoc committee earlier this year.
