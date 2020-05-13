Two local high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship winners.
Wood River High School’s Zoe Simon of Hailey and the Sun Valley Community School’s Johnny Hagenbuch of Ketchum were two of 13 Idaho students this year to receive a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. There were 2,500 winners nationwide.
Winners were chosen by a committee based on their academic record, standardized test scores, extracurricular and community activities, an essay written by the student, and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Recently named Wood River High School’s valedictorian, Simon expects to go into computer engineering, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Hagenbuch plans to work in biotechnology.
