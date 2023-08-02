Kiara Quispe, a rising senior at Wood River High School, remembers the moment she realized that the stakes of high school speech and debate were much higher than that of a typical high school club or sport.
“Once, I was in a (debate) group with a girl who said something very racist. I started to freak out, but I didn’t scream or get mad. I just went to the bathroom after and cried,” she said.
Then, an older member of the team came in with advice she can still hear to this day.
“She told me that what matters is how you react in that situation. Do you stoop to their level, or do you stick to your morals?”
Quispe wiped her tears and returned to the competition, head held high. She finished it out and hasn’t looked back.
Since then, Quispe has gone from a newbie on the Wood River squad to one of the most talented speech and debate team members in the country. This year, she was selected for the national meet in Phoenix, Arizona, where she made it to the quarterfinals. She was the only Blaine County student selected to compete at the national meet.
“I was terrified of nationals,” she said.
As soon as she got there, she saw dozens and dozens of kids “talking to the wall,” which is a standard way to prepare for speech and debate.
“I was thinking, I just come from a little place in Idaho, these people train every day nonstop,” she said.
But, when the competition started, her skills and training kicked in.
Her teammate, Steven Aoyama-Robbins, said that he isn’t surprised that Quispe has risen to this level of success. At one of the first tournaments, he knew she was a good debater because she “just dominated from the beginning.”
“It’s a moment of awe,” he said, “because the way that she acts. She’s very organized, and she understands exactly what she is saying. Every word has the right emphasis to it. She’s out of this world.”
Quispe said that ever since she was little she has been preparing for this, even though she didn’t know it.
“Ever since I was a kid, I never wanted to be a doctor or a veterinarian or anything else other than a lawyer,” she said.
She was easily persuaded to start with the speech and debate team when it was first brought to her attention because she thought it would look good on a law school application. While she wanted to join then, being in middle school, she was too young and in her freshman year of high school she was too busy with classes. But she joined her sophomore year and has since been rewarded with a close group of teammates.
“I have tried out for every sport and every activity, and honestly I have never done something that really made me feel like myself, or makes me feel more a part of a family the way speech and debate makes me feel,” she said.
Quispe has also been a member of the volleyball and basketball teams, but, while she enjoys those sports, she doesn’t consider them potential future career paths. After her senior year, which she hopes comes with another visit to speech and debate nationals, Quispe plans to attend a four-year university and then continue on to law school.
“I can definitely see that,” Aoyama-Robbins said of her friend’s future law prospects.
“If we could watch how a brain works in real time, I would definitely want to see how hers operates,” he added. “I watched one of her rounds, and I was sitting there so impressed because she’s rolling on but is still as humble as possible.”
Quispe credits her parents and upbringing for instilling her with quality values. Her parents are immigrants from Peru. Her father ventured to the United States decades ago without a high school diploma, looking for work and a place to start a family. He has been a pastor in the Wood River Valley for 30 years. Her parents still work hard, having fulfilled the American dream for themselves in Bellevue.
Aoyama-Robbins said that Quispe has two sides: She can be fun and laid back, but when a competition starts, a competitive switch flips.
“She can be one of the most serious people you’ll ever meet,” he said.
Quispe said the club has impacted her in a positive way that will stick with her for life.
“Speech and debate totally changed my life forever. And I feel like if more people would join it then more people would be open minded to world-wide events that are changing people’s lives,” she said. “I can speak for my teammates when I say that it has impacted them the same way it has impacted me.”
For Aoyama-Robbins, the activity’s reputation and its bonafides are very different. For one, it’s more of a team sport than people realize.
“Half the time you’re in the rounds or practicing or researching, but the other half of the time you’re just sitting around a table like buddies,” he said. “The stigma around speech and debate is that it’s just a bunch of snooty smart kids, but I think with Kiara and how open and welcoming she is (to newcomers), it definitely shows that this is a fun, appealing team activity.”
Quispe took to the activity immediately; “I beat my first opponent in my first tournament,” she said.
She did well the next year, making it far in the state meet against varsity competitors.
“That’s when I realized, ‘Hey, I might actually be good at this,’” she said.
This year, she blossomed and went on a winning streak to end the season, a streak that didn’t end until the quarterfinals at nationals.
All of these accomplishments mean a lot to a girl who still remembers what it felt like to be non-native speaker in an English-only classroom. The first time she spoke her second language with a native speaker was with her neighbor. He asked her something, and her mom didn’t know enough to translate. She went to her first day of preschool and was completely taken aback. She had no idea what was happening.
“My mom did teach me some usual words like ‘hello,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘please,’ but I didn’t really know it until later. But within a month or so, I was translating for other (Hispanic) students,” she said.
Always an extrovert, quick learner and the first to lend a helping hand, Quispe acclimated to her new surroundings quickly. She still feels very connected to her culture. Quispe’s parents have instilled Peruvian pride in her and have afforded her the opportunity to visit her homeland a handful of times.
Quispe’s experience as a young speech and debate team member came in handy earlier this year when a similarly upsetting incident happened at a meet. During a speech intended to be humorous, a student went too far with a presentation on facism, which included hateful language and a Nazi salute. A young member of the team came to Quispe crying. She knew just what to say.
“I gave her the same advice I got when I was younger, and it helped,” she said. ￼
