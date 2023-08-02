Kiara Quispe

Kiara Quispe displays some of her speech and debate awards.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Kiara Quispe, a rising senior at Wood River High School, remembers the moment she realized that the stakes of high school speech and debate were much higher than that of a typical high school club or sport.

“Once, I was in a (debate) group with a girl who said something very racist. I started to freak out, but I didn’t scream or get mad. I just went to the bathroom after and cried,” she said.

Then, an older member of the team came in with advice she can still hear to this day.

