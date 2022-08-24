The U.S. Department of Agriculture will no longer provide free meals to all students, suspending a waiver implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blaine County School District announced this week.
This school year, students will need to have a positive balance on their accounts at all times.
Parents and guardians can use Skyward Family Access to add funds and pay balances on students’ account. The prices of lunch for BCSD students are as follows: breakfast, $1.50; elementary lunch, $2.95; middle school lunch, $3.30; high school lunch, $3.55; and milk for $0.50.
