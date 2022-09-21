The Blaine County School Board of Trustees amended its annual budget for 2022-2023 in a special session on Friday to include $5 million from its new, voter-approved plant facilities levy.
The levy totaled $25 million; however, the grand total is not available to the district all at once. The total amount will be divided up for the next five years, and Friday’s amendment to the budget reflects the first $5 million installment. The district will see $5 million per year through the end of fiscal year 2027.
The money will cover costs associated with improving, maintaining and repairing existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements, the district said in the run up to the Aug. 30 election. Planned projects also include furnishing and equipping buildings; safety and security improvements; LED lighting; and updates to mechanical systems, appliances, technology, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities.
“I’d like to say how overwhelmingly grateful I am to the voters for the trust they’ve shown in district leadership to be good stewards of their tax dollars,” said Trustee Dan Turner.
The board also said it hopes to give the public an easy mechanism to track where their tax money is being spent.
Blaine County School’s Finance Director Valerie Seamons stated that the district will have to make a separate account for the funds to separate the awarded monies from all other funds in the district’s coffers. Seamons and BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy stated that this separate account will allow the district and the public to easily track the money and where it is being spent.
“We want to provide the public with tracking mechanisms so that they can see that the initiatives stated on the ballot are being carried out,” Foudy said. “The public will see timelines, completion dates and whether those projects were completed within the scope of the projected budget.” ￼
