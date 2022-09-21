BCSD-logo.jpg

The Blaine County School Board of Trustees amended its annual budget for 2022-2023 in a special session on Friday to include $5 million from its new, voter-approved plant facilities levy.

The levy totaled $25 million; however, the grand total is not available to the district all at once. The total amount will be divided up for the next five years, and Friday’s amendment to the budget reflects the first $5 million installment. The district will see $5 million per year through the end of fiscal year 2027.

The money will cover costs associated with improving, maintaining and repairing existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements, the district said in the run up to the Aug. 30 election. Planned projects also include furnishing and equipping buildings; safety and security improvements; LED lighting; and updates to mechanical systems, appliances, technology, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities.

