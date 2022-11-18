School Lunch File Photo

Students in the lunchroom at Bellevue Elementary School.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

The Blaine County Education Foundation plans to cover the cost of lunches for qualifying low-income students at local public schools.

On Tuesday, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept the donation during its regular meeting. Rather than a set dollar amount, the donation will be ongoing; the Foundation will receive a monthly invoice from the district for meals purchased by qualifying students.

The gift will help make up for the expiration of the federal government’s COVID-19-related free meal waiver, which covered the cost of food for students during the pandemic. In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would no longer provide free meals to all students through the waiver program.

Blaine County Education Foundation Logo

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments