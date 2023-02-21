Wood River High School’s Holden Archie, Hazel Ludwig and Mosi Slotten have been named commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Blaine County School District announced Monday.
Approximately 34,000 students nationwide received the honor.
Commended students placed among the top 50,000 who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The students will receive a Letter of Commendation certificate at the WRHS graduation on June 9 at 4 p.m.
“I want to congratulate Holden, Hazel, and Mosi for setting the example for academic excellence in our school,” WRHS Principal Julia Grafft said. “These students push themselves to be the best they can be in all their academic endeavors, and they deserve this moment of recognition. I hope that this honor shows them what they can accomplish. This is just the beginning, and we are so excited to see what they go on to do post-graduation.”
