Wood River High School’s Holden Archie, Hazel Ludwig and Mosi Slotten have been named commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Blaine County School District announced Monday.

Approximately 34,000 students nationwide received the honor.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

