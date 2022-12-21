21-08-25-Blaine County School First Day 12 Roland.jpg

Students enter the doors of Wood River Middle school to start the 2021-22 year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

This year, Idaho taxpayers will shell out more than ever to support local education via bonds and levies. The total will ring up at $596.1 million, breaking last year’s record of $587.7 million.

Supplemental levies will make up about $217.4 million of that total, a drop from the previous year’s $218.2 million and the first decrease since 2014. Yet the figure is still the second-highest supplemental levy total over the past 12 years.

Local taxpayer financing of what school districts deem necessities--staffing, facilities maintenance, new buildings, or school safety measures--has become the norm in Idaho. But depending on ballot measures to shore up school funding can be a risky business.

