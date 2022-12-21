This year, Idaho taxpayers will shell out more than ever to support local education via bonds and levies. The total will ring up at $596.1 million, breaking last year’s record of $587.7 million.
Supplemental levies will make up about $217.4 million of that total, a drop from the previous year’s $218.2 million and the first decrease since 2014. Yet the figure is still the second-highest supplemental levy total over the past 12 years.
Local taxpayer financing of what school districts deem necessities--staffing, facilities maintenance, new buildings, or school safety measures--has become the norm in Idaho. But depending on ballot measures to shore up school funding can be a risky business.
Since 2000, only 52% of bonds (which require a two-thirds majority) have passed. In that same time period, 76% of plant facility levies have passed and 93% of supplemental levies have passed.
In the meantime, districts are left to ask voters to close the gap between the funding they get and the funding they say they need.
All told, 91 of 115 Idaho’s districts will collect supplemental levies this fiscal year, or about 80%, which is typical. The table below shows supplemental levy collection trends over the past 12 years.
Fiscal Year
Amount collected for supplemental levies
Number of districts collecting levies
| 22-23
| $217.4 million
| 91
| 21-22
| $218.2 million
| 89
| 20-21
| $216.6 million
| 92
| 19-20
| $214 million
| 92
| 18-19
| $202.2 million
| 93
| 17-18
| $194.7 million
| 93
| 16-17
| $188.8 million
| 93
| 15-16
| $187.6 million
| 94
| 14-15
| $180.2 million
| 92
| 13-14
| $188.1 million
| 91
| 12-13
| $169 million
| 84
Years when the levy amount increased from the previous year are bold
A district’s needs and ability to pass local ballot measures determines how much they collect each year in levies and bonds. The table below shows the districts that will collect the most from local taxpayers this fiscal year.
District
Approximate total to be collected from all levies and bonds, FY 22-23
|Boise
| $139.4 million
|West Ada
| $61 million
|Blaine County
| $37.1 million
|Lewiston
| $28.9 million
|Coeur d;Alene
| $25.2 million
|Vallivue
| $19 million
Another way to consider how districts collect taxes is by looking at the amounts paid per $100,000 of taxable value. Districts with the highest rates are listed below.
District
Cost of all levies and bonds per $100,000 of taxable value, FY 22-23
|Lewiston
| $617.78
|Genesee
| $530.22
|Aberdeen
| $523.92
|Moscow
| $480.38
|Kendrick
| $479.49
|Mullan
| $457.71
Data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report. This story originally ran on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In